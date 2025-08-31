'They got the surprise factor' - João Almeida forced into damage limitation mode at Vuelta a España after Jonas Vingegaard launches devastating mountain attack

By published

Portuguese racer points to lack of team support in pursuit of Danish favourite

ALFARO, SPAIN - AUGUST 31: Joao Almeida of Portugal and UAE Team Emirates - XRG crosses the finish line as third place winner during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 9 a 195.5km stage from Alfaro to Estacion de Esqui de Valdezcaray 1541m / #UCIWT / on August 31, 2025 in Alfaro, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
An isolated João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) finished third on stage 9 (Image credit: Getty Images)

As the dust settled on Jonas Vingegaard's ferocious high mountain attack in the Vuelta a España on Sunday, arch-rival João Almeida pulled no punches about how he and his UAE Team Emirates-XRG team had been badly caught out by the Dane's unexpected GC assault on the lower slopes of Valdezcaray.

After Vingegaard shot away from a fast-crumbling GC group, Almeida was forced into serious damage limitation mode, with only Tom Pidcock (Q36.5) able to provide any degree of support.

Barring a brief stint by Jay Vine on the front immediately after Vingegaard had attacked, Almeida was certainly isolated from his teammates. By the time they crossed the line, Marc Soler was the closest UAE rider, over a minute back in the main group of favourites, Felix Großschartner was at 1:52, Vine came in nearly a quarter of an hour back, while his erstwhile GC co-leader, Juan Ayuso, lost over 21 minutes.

Subscribe to Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our 2025 Vuelta a España coverage. Our team of journalists are on the ground from the Italian Gran Partida through to Madrid, bringing you breaking news, analysis, and more, from every stage of the Grand Tour as it happens. Find out more.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.