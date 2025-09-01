Juan Ayuso breaks long-term contract to leave UAE Team Emirates-XRG early over 'differences in vision'

After much speculation, UAE Team Emirates-XRG have confirmed that Juan Ayuso will leave the team at the end of 2025, breaking a long-term and high-value contract that was set to run until the end of 2028.

He will complete the season with UAE Team Emirates-XRG, with whom he is currently racing the Vuelta a España.

The Spaniard's destination is not yet confirmed, with several teams interested in his signature.

UAE Team Emirates-XRG announced Ayuso's departure late on Monday, the Vuelta's rest day, after the two parties mutually agreed to end his contract early.

The Spanish rider was originally set to be under contract until 2028, having extended back in August 2022, but felt this was the right time to leave and look to continue his development elsewhere.

Ayuso is currently racing at the Vuelta a España, but after speculation surrounding his future and a potential move resurfaced, with Lidl-Trek rumoured as a potential landing spot, UAE have confirmed that he will be leaving.

UAE's announcement said the decision came "following differences in the vision of development plans and in the alignment with the team’s sporting philosophy".

"I would like to thank the team for the support and opportunities they have given me over these years," said Ayuso in the press release.

"I have had the chance to grow and to compete alongside the very best, and I know that what I have learned will always remain part of my professional background.

I now feel it is time for me to take a different path, with the same enthusiasm and I wish UAE Team Emirates – XRG success for the future."

Ayuso has raced the entirety of his WorldTour career on UAE, having joined as a teenager midway through the 2021 season from Italian Continental team Colpack.

"Juan has been a valuable talent and we are grateful for what we have built together," said team CEO Mauro Gianetti.

"At the same time, our sporting project has always been focused on continuity, group harmony, and building a winning team. We believe that, in the best interests of both parties, this decision is the most consistent with the values that define our organization.

"UAE Team Emirates – XRG will continue on its path of growth and development, confident that the team’s identity and strength remain our foundation. We wish Juan every success in the future."

Ayuso originally emerged as one of the next super talents on UAE, having finished third and fourth at his home Grand Tour, the Vuelta, on his debut and second appearance. But he's seemingly fallen down the pecking order as a GC leader, with Tadej Pogačar being the team's main focus and João Almeida and Isaac del Toro thriving as the secondary and tertiary options in 2025.

The Spanish rider has faced criticism internally and externally during his time at UAE, including as recently as yesterday, when Almeida complained about his lack of support up the final climb on stage 9 of the Vuelta – where he ceded time to Jonas Vingegaard while the likes of Ayuso offered no help.

Ayuso, despite winning a mountain stage two days prior from the breakaway, lost 21 minutes on GC and rolled up to the ski station in Valdezcaray, as his team leader battled away solo before making his subtle jab. He cited being "quite tired" as the reason he "couldn't help the team much". when he spoke at the finish.

At still only 22, Ayuso has lots of room to develop and find his way as a leader on a new team, but he will need a big reset in 2026 after ending his contract early and failing to make the planned long-term partnership with UAE work out.