Juan Ayuso breaks long-term contract to leave UAE Team Emirates-XRG early over 'differences in vision'

Team confirm Spaniard's departure, with new team not yet announced, but will complete season with UAE

CERLER. HUESCA LA MAGIA, SPAIN - AUGUST 29: (EDITOR&#039;S NOTE: Alternate crop) Juan Ayuso of Spain and UAE Team Emirates - XRG attacks in the breakaway during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 7 a 188km stage from Andorra la Vella to Cerler. Huesca La Magia 1910m / #UCIWT / on August 29, 2025 in Cerler. Huesca La Magia, Spain. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Ayuso will leave UAE Team Emirates-XRG at the end of 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

After much speculation, UAE Team Emirates-XRG have confirmed that Juan Ayuso will leave the team at the end of 2025, breaking a long-term and high-value contract that was set to run until the end of 2028.

He will complete the season with UAE Team Emirates-XRG, with whom he is currently racing the Vuelta a España.

Ayuso is currently racing at the Vuelta a España, but after speculation surrounding his future and a potential move resurfaced, with Lidl-Trek rumoured as a potential landing spot, UAE have confirmed that he will be leaving.

UAE's announcement said the decision came "following differences in the vision of development plans and in the alignment with the team’s sporting philosophy".

"I have had the chance to grow and to compete alongside the very best, and I know that what I have learned will always remain part of my professional background.
I now feel it is time for me to take a different path, with the same enthusiasm and I wish UAE Team Emirates – XRG success for the future."

"UAE Team Emirates – XRG will continue on its path of growth and development, confident that the team’s identity and strength remain our foundation. We wish Juan every success in the future."

Ayuso originally emerged as one of the next super talents on UAE, having finished third and fourth at his home Grand Tour, the Vuelta, on his debut and second appearance. But he's seemingly fallen down the pecking order as a GC leader, with Tadej Pogačar being the team's main focus and João Almeida and Isaac del Toro thriving as the secondary and tertiary options in 2025.

The Spanish rider has faced criticism internally and externally during his time at UAE, including as recently as yesterday, when Almeida complained about his lack of support up the final climb on stage 9 of the Vuelta – where he ceded time to Jonas Vingegaard while the likes of Ayuso offered no help.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.


