Armitstead back in the Women's WorldTour lead after Tour of Flanders victory

Image 1 of 4 Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) leads the WorldTour rankings (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 2 of 4 Emma Johansson and Lizzie Armitstead at the finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5), Elizabeth Armitstead (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) and Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) Image 4 of 4 Lizzie Armitstead and Emma Johansson (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Lizzie Armitstead has moved back into the overall lead of the Women’s WorldTour rankings after winning the fifth round at the Tour of Flanders on Sunday. This is the third time that the Boels-Dolmans rider has taken the jersey after it has flip-flopped between her, Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) and her teammate Chantal Blaak during the first five rounds.

Amitstead took the first leader’s jersey after winning the opening round at Strade Bianche. She lost the lead to Van der Breggen after the second round at Ronde van Drenthe, a race won by Blaak.

Armitstead took the jersey back after winning the third round at Trofeo Alfredo Binda-Cittiglio and lost it again, this time to Blaak, who won the fourth round at Gent-Wevelgem.

The Briton won the Women’s Tour of Flanders in a two-up sprint against Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5). She is back on top of the rankings with a total of 368 points. Blaak sits in second place with 343 points and Johansson in third with 285 points.

The next round of the Women’s WorldTour will be at Fleche Wallonne on April 20 before travelling to China for the Tour of Chongming Island (May 6-8), and then to the US for the Tour of California (May 19-22) and Philadephia International Cycling Classic (June 5).

2016 Women's WorldTour ranking after Tour of Flanders - top 20