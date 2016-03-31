inCycle: Tour of Flanders, Lizzie Armitstead, Tony Martin and Lars Boom - Episode 3 - Video
The classics and De Ronde front and centre
The third episode of inCycle is another packed affair featuring interviews with world champion Lizzie Armitstead, Tony Martin of Etixx-Quick Step and Astana's Lars Boom.
In this week's episode, Boels Dolmans' Armitstead reflects on her first race of the 2016 season in the rainbow jersey, Martin explains his decision to race the cobbled classics with insights into the German's character from teammate Tom Boonen and sports director Tom Steels.
Boom recounts his epic 2015 Tour de France win on the cobbles and details his approach to the classics with Astana compared to his time with Belkin. Finally, inCycle takes a look at some of the greatest rivalries from the Tour of Flanders ahead of the 100th edition on Sunday.
