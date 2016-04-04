Tour of Flanders and Peter Sagan's first Monument victory - Podcast
Interviews with the world champion, Kristoff and Van Avermaet
After Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) secured the first Monument of his career with an unstoppable performance in the 100th edition of the Tour of Flanders, the Cyclingnews team pick apart the action from a thrilling race. Hear from Sagan, Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC).
Sagan made his winning move on the final climb of the race but the ground came much earlier in a move that comprised of Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) and Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo).
Despite a valiant effort from Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo), who was riding his final Flanders, Sagan more than held on for the win. Along with dissecting the race, the Cyclingnews team also discuss Etixx-QuickStep’s tactics, and look ahead to Sunday’s Paris-Roubaix.
Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) came away with the Women’s Tour of Flanders. The British world champion beat Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5) in a closely fought sprint, and the Cyclingnews team talk about the race, and look ahead to Armitstead’s run at the Olympic Games.
