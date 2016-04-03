Image 1 of 93 Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) wins the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 2 of 93 Elisa Longo Borghini and Elena Cecchini (Canyon//SRAM) chat pre-race (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 3 of 93 Thalita de Jong (Rabo-Liv) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 4 of 93 Iris Slappendel (UnitedHealthcare) chasing Thalita de Jong (Rabo-Liv) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 5 of 93 The Boels Dolmans team controlling the front of the race (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 6 of 93 The Drops team made its racing debut at Flanders in 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 7 of 93 Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS) drives the pace (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 8 of 93 Sarah Rijkes (Lares-Waowdeals) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 9 of 93 Barbara Guarischi (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 10 of 93 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervelo Bigla) waiting on assistance (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 11 of 93 Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) in the WorldTour leader's jersey (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 12 of 93 The landscape of Flanders (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 13 of 93 Alexis Ryan (Canyon//SRAM) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 14 of 93 Elena Cecchini (Canyon//SRAM) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 15 of 93 Lizzie Armitstead was relaxed pre-race (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 16 of 93 Clara Koppenburg (Cervelo Bigla) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 17 of 93 The women on the start line of the 2016 Women's Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 18 of 93 An early crash for Janicke Gunvaldsen (Hitec Products) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 19 of 93 The Wiggle High5 team (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 20 of 93 Alison Tetrick (Cylance) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 21 of 93 A short lived break about to be caught be the peloton (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 22 of 93 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervelo Bigla) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 23 of 93 Plenty of lions along the route today (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 24 of 93 Anouska Koster (Rabo Liv) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 25 of 93 Evie Stevens doing the early work for Boels Dolmans (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 26 of 93 Last year's runner up Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) finished fifth (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 27 of 93 Italian champion Elena Cecchini (Canyon//SRAM) riding to 19th (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 28 of 93 Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) on the Patterberg (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 29 of 93 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Orica-AIS) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 30 of 93 Rosella Ratto leaving the Paterberg (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 31 of 93 Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5) leading Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) on the run in to the finish line (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 32 of 93 The efforts of the day show for Joelle Numainville (Cervelo Bigla) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 33 of 93 Laura Massey (Drops) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 34 of 93 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Rabo Liv) is the best young rider of the WorldTour (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 35 of 93 Canadian champion Joelle Numainville (Cervelo Bigla) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 36 of 93 Alena Amialiusik (Canyon//SRAM) waits for the team car after a flat (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 37 of 93 Audrey Cordon (Wiggle High5) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 38 of 93 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Cylance) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 39 of 93 Laura Massey (Drops) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 40 of 93 Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Rabo-Liv) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 41 of 93 Tiff Cromwell (Canyon//SRAM) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 42 of 93 Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 43 of 93 Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 44 of 93 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervelo Bigla) was active throughout the race (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 45 of 93 Luxembourg champion Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 46 of 93 Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) leads the WorldTour rankings (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 47 of 93 Some support for Canyon//SRAM's Elena Cecchini and Alena Amialiusik (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 48 of 93 Julia Soek (Team Liv-Plantur) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 49 of 93 Rachele Barbieri (Cylance Pro Cycling) warms up (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 50 of 93 The race winning bike (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 51 of 93 Lisa Brennauer (Canyon//SRAM) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 52 of 93 Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) leading a small group (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 53 of 93 Lizzie Armitstead and Emma Johansson (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 54 of 93 Jolien D'Hoore (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 55 of 93 Johansson Glances at Armitstead at the finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 56 of 93 Emma Johansson and Lizzie Armitstead at the finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 57 of 93 Emma Johansson and Lizzie Armitstead at the finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 58 of 93 Emma Johansson and Lizzie Armitstead at the finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 59 of 93 Emma Johansson and Lizzie Armitstead at the finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 60 of 93 Emma Johansson and Lizzie Armitstead at the finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 61 of 93 Lizzie Armitstead after winning Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 62 of 93 Ellen Van Dijk (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 63 of 93 Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 64 of 93 Elisa Longo Borghini (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 65 of 93 Emma Johansson (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 66 of 93 Lizzie Armitstead and Emma Johansson (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 67 of 93 Thalita De Jong (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 68 of 93 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 69 of 93 The peloton in action (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 70 of 93 Thalita De Jong (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 71 of 93 Thalita De Jong (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 72 of 93 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 73 of 93 Lizzie Armitstead after winning Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 74 of 93 Elisa Longo Borghini and Elisabeth Armitstead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 75 of 93 Bearing down for the field sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 76 of 93 The women's peloton starts (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 77 of 93 Riders pull out of Brugge (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 78 of 93 Jolien D'Hoore (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 79 of 93 Jolien D'Hoore (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 80 of 93 Lizzie Armitstead celebrates on the Tour of Flanders podium Image 81 of 93 Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5), Elizabeth Armitstead (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) and Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) Image 82 of 93 Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5), Elizabeth Armitstead (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) and Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) Image 83 of 93 Lizzie Armitstead celebrates on the Tour of Flanders podium Image 84 of 93 Lizzie Armitstead on her way to the Tour of Flanders win Image 85 of 93 Lizzie Armitstead after winning the Tour of Flanders Image 86 of 93 Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) follows Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5)Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) sits in second wheel Image 87 of 93 Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) sets the pace Image 88 of 93 Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) makes her move Image 89 of 93 Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) leads Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5) Image 90 of 93 Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) leads Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5) Image 91 of 93 Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) sits in second wheel Image 92 of 93 Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 93 of 93 Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) sets the pace (Image credit: Velofocus)

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) climbed to the top step of the podium on Sunday following a nail-biting finale to the women’s Tour of Flanders. The world champion edged out Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5) by a bike throw to the line in Oudennarde. Two seconds later, Armitstead’s teammate Chantal Blaak won the chase group sprint for third.

“It was a really strange race with just two in the front,” said Armitstead. “We had to commit. I didn’t leave anything for the sprint. Emma’s fast, and I didn’t underestimate her.

“It was a poker game in the end,” she added. “I didn’t have any radio, so I didn’t know what was happening.”

While Armitstead has had an incredible run in the rainbow jersey this spring, her early season wins at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Strade Bianche and Trofeo Binda were part of her build to Sunday’s iconic show. Each time she’s fielded questions about her 2016 season objectives, she’s given an unwavering response. Her season has been planned around two key objectives: the Tour of Flanders and the 2016 Rio Olympics. With her Flanders victory, Armitstead has proven yet again that she can deliver on the biggest days of the season.

“It’s really special to win, and to win in the rainbow jersey is even more special,” said Armitstead. “It was the perfect day.”

The 2016 edition of the women’s Tour of Flanders, run on the same day and the same roads as the men’s race, covered 141 kilometres, including 10 classified climbs and five categorised cobble sectors. Two riders slipped away from the peloton in the opening 10 kilometres, but their moment of glory was short-lived. The bunch swallowed them up and chased down every early escape attempt that followed.

Thalita de Jong (Rabo-Liv) proved the first rider capable of opening a gap. The cyclocross world champion attacked just beyond the Paddestraat, the fourth of the five cobbled sectors. De Jong’s compatriot Iris Slappendel (UnitedHealthcare) gave chase but was never able to make contact. The bunch was content to allow de Jong to dangle out front until the Kaperij climb, at which point Boels-Dolmans had enough and upped the pace to overtake the lone leader.

“Everyone had their role and everyone did it really well,” Armitstead told Cyclingnews. “Up until the Kanarieberg, I never touched the wind. Christine [Majerus] was taking care of me from the start. She did that really well. I was never out of position, and it made a big difference today.”

Over the Kanarieberg, the peloton split into three main groups. Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans) led the front group onto the Kruisberg where she accelerated, furthering the selection. Twenty kilometres from the finish, a 20-strong group reached the foot of the Oude Kwaremont.

“It came over the radio that Ellen [van Dijk] should make the race harder over Oude Kwarement,” noted Armitstead. “The race was still too much together. My plan was to go on the Paterberg, and we needed it to be more aggressive so that I could get away.

“Ellen set a really fierce pace over the Oude Kwarement that sort of brought everyone on their knees,” Armitstead added.

As attrition whittled down the group, defending champion Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) fired a shot. The Italian’s attack was quickly marked by Armitstead, Johansson and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Rabo-Liv). Johansson accelerated over the Oude Kwaremont and put in another dig on the uphill run-in towards the Paterberg.

The Swedish champion’s second attack proved the race-maker. Armitstead jumped on Johansson’s wheel, and the duo immediately opened up a sizeable gap on a chase group of around 15 riders. While both riders committed to the move, Armitstead was clearly pulling more than her fair share.

“She didn’t give me a single turn into Paterberg, and I thought: ‘I’ll still make this work. I’ll attack her on Paterberg’ and I tried, but I couldn’t get her off my wheel,” explained Armitstead.

The duo crested the Paterberg with an 18-second advantage over a chase group of eight.

“A couple kilometres after the Paterberg, Emma decided to work, and we worked together until the final kilometre,” Armitstead explained.

The leading duo had only 10 seconds when they powered under the flamme rouge. Armitstead had three teammates in her wake; Johansson had one.

Stuck on the front in the run-in to the finish, Armitstead played the waiting game and forced Johansson to open the sprint. Armitstead followed suit, and the duo sprinted for the line side-by-side. Calling on her track background for the bike throw, Armitstead outsprinted Johansson for the win to take out round five of the UCI Women’s WorldTour.

“I needed her to open the sprint before me, and she did,” said Armitstead. “At that point, it’s not about who is fastest, it’s who is freshest. I was tired, and you could see that in my sprint. It was a race all the way to the line.

“I knew in my gut that I had won because I knew my momentum took me over the top of her,” she continued. “Generally you know in that situation, but I didn’t dare risk it. I knew for certain when she congratulated me.

“I’m delighted but it’s also a big relief,” Armitstead added. “I’ve got that win, that career goal done, and now it’s all about shifting focus. It’s a good way to start putting the spring behind me and thinking about Rio.”

With the win at Flanders, Boels-Dolmans remains unbeatable in the UCI Women’s WorldTour series. Armitstead has won rounds one (Strade Bianche), three (Trofeo Binda) and five (Tour of Flanders) and currently leads the series overall ahead of team mat Blaak, who won rounds two (Ronde van Drenthe) and four (Gent Wevelgem).

The secret to their success?

“We train really, really hard, and we have no social life,” said Armitstead.

Evie Stevens, who rode in support of Armitstead today, piped up to add: “We trust each other, and we commit, and we eat a lot of fucking oatmeal.”

The inaugural UCI Women’s WorldTour series continues on 20 April with La Flèche Wallone.

Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast.

Full Results