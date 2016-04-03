Trending

Lizzie Armitstead wins Women's Tour of Flanders

World Champion beats Johansson in sprint finish

Image 1 of 93

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) wins the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Velofocus)

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) wins the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 2 of 93

Elisa Longo Borghini and Elena Cecchini (Canyon//SRAM) chat pre-race

Elisa Longo Borghini and Elena Cecchini (Canyon//SRAM) chat pre-race
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 3 of 93

Thalita de Jong (Rabo-Liv)

Thalita de Jong (Rabo-Liv)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 4 of 93

Iris Slappendel (UnitedHealthcare) chasing Thalita de Jong (Rabo-Liv)

Iris Slappendel (UnitedHealthcare) chasing Thalita de Jong (Rabo-Liv)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 5 of 93

The Boels Dolmans team controlling the front of the race

The Boels Dolmans team controlling the front of the race
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 6 of 93

The Drops team made its racing debut at Flanders in 2016

The Drops team made its racing debut at Flanders in 2016
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 7 of 93

Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS) drives the pace

Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS) drives the pace
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 8 of 93

Sarah Rijkes (Lares-Waowdeals)

Sarah Rijkes (Lares-Waowdeals)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 9 of 93

Barbara Guarischi (Canyon-SRAM)

Barbara Guarischi (Canyon-SRAM)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 10 of 93

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervelo Bigla) waiting on assistance

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervelo Bigla) waiting on assistance
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 11 of 93

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) in the WorldTour leader's jersey

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) in the WorldTour leader's jersey
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 12 of 93

The landscape of Flanders

The landscape of Flanders
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 13 of 93

Alexis Ryan (Canyon//SRAM)

Alexis Ryan (Canyon//SRAM)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 14 of 93

Elena Cecchini (Canyon//SRAM)

Elena Cecchini (Canyon//SRAM)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 15 of 93

Lizzie Armitstead was relaxed pre-race

Lizzie Armitstead was relaxed pre-race
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 16 of 93

Clara Koppenburg (Cervelo Bigla)

Clara Koppenburg (Cervelo Bigla)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 17 of 93

The women on the start line of the 2016 Women's Tour of Flanders

The women on the start line of the 2016 Women's Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 18 of 93

An early crash for Janicke Gunvaldsen (Hitec Products)

An early crash for Janicke Gunvaldsen (Hitec Products)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 19 of 93

The Wiggle High5 team

The Wiggle High5 team
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 20 of 93

Alison Tetrick (Cylance)

Alison Tetrick (Cylance)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 21 of 93

A short lived break about to be caught be the peloton

A short lived break about to be caught be the peloton
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 22 of 93

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervelo Bigla)

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervelo Bigla)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 23 of 93

Plenty of lions along the route today

Plenty of lions along the route today
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 24 of 93

Anouska Koster (Rabo Liv)

Anouska Koster (Rabo Liv)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 25 of 93

Evie Stevens doing the early work for Boels Dolmans

Evie Stevens doing the early work for Boels Dolmans
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 26 of 93

Last year's runner up Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) finished fifth

Last year's runner up Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) finished fifth
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 27 of 93

Italian champion Elena Cecchini (Canyon//SRAM) riding to 19th

Italian champion Elena Cecchini (Canyon//SRAM) riding to 19th
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 28 of 93

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) on the Patterberg

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) on the Patterberg
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 29 of 93

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Orica-AIS)

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Orica-AIS)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 30 of 93

Rosella Ratto leaving the Paterberg

Rosella Ratto leaving the Paterberg
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 31 of 93

Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5) leading Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) on the run in to the finish line
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5) leading Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) on the run in to the finish line
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 32 of 93

The efforts of the day show for Joelle Numainville (Cervelo Bigla)

The efforts of the day show for Joelle Numainville (Cervelo Bigla)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 33 of 93

Laura Massey (Drops)

Laura Massey (Drops)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 34 of 93

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Rabo Liv) is the best young rider of the WorldTour

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Rabo Liv) is the best young rider of the WorldTour
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 35 of 93

Canadian champion Joelle Numainville (Cervelo Bigla)

Canadian champion Joelle Numainville (Cervelo Bigla)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 36 of 93

Alena Amialiusik (Canyon//SRAM) waits for the team car after a flat

Alena Amialiusik (Canyon//SRAM) waits for the team car after a flat
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 37 of 93

Audrey Cordon (Wiggle High5)

Audrey Cordon (Wiggle High5)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 38 of 93

Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Cylance)

Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Cylance)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 39 of 93

Laura Massey (Drops)

Laura Massey (Drops)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 40 of 93

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Rabo-Liv)

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Rabo-Liv)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 41 of 93

Tiff Cromwell (Canyon//SRAM)

Tiff Cromwell (Canyon//SRAM)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 42 of 93

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5)

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 43 of 93

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans)

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 44 of 93

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervelo Bigla) was active throughout the race

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervelo Bigla) was active throughout the race
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 45 of 93

Luxembourg champion Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans)

Luxembourg champion Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 46 of 93

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) leads the WorldTour rankings

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) leads the WorldTour rankings
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 47 of 93

Some support for Canyon//SRAM's Elena Cecchini and Alena Amialiusik

Some support for Canyon//SRAM's Elena Cecchini and Alena Amialiusik
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 48 of 93

Julia Soek (Team Liv-Plantur)

Julia Soek (Team Liv-Plantur)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 49 of 93

Rachele Barbieri (Cylance Pro Cycling) warms up

Rachele Barbieri (Cylance Pro Cycling) warms up
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 50 of 93

The race winning bike

The race winning bike
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 51 of 93

Lisa Brennauer (Canyon//SRAM)

Lisa Brennauer (Canyon//SRAM)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 52 of 93

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) leading a small group

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) leading a small group
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 53 of 93

Lizzie Armitstead and Emma Johansson

Lizzie Armitstead and Emma Johansson
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 93

Jolien D'Hoore

Jolien D'Hoore
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 93

Johansson Glances at Armitstead at the finish

Johansson Glances at Armitstead at the finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 93

Emma Johansson and Lizzie Armitstead at the finish

Emma Johansson and Lizzie Armitstead at the finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 93

Emma Johansson and Lizzie Armitstead at the finish

Emma Johansson and Lizzie Armitstead at the finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 93

Emma Johansson and Lizzie Armitstead at the finish

Emma Johansson and Lizzie Armitstead at the finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 93

Emma Johansson and Lizzie Armitstead at the finish

Emma Johansson and Lizzie Armitstead at the finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 93

Emma Johansson and Lizzie Armitstead at the finish

Emma Johansson and Lizzie Armitstead at the finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 93

Lizzie Armitstead after winning Tour of Flanders

Lizzie Armitstead after winning Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 93

Ellen Van Dijk

Ellen Van Dijk
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 93

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 93

Elisa Longo Borghini

Elisa Longo Borghini
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 93

Emma Johansson

Emma Johansson
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 93

Lizzie Armitstead and Emma Johansson

Lizzie Armitstead and Emma Johansson
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 93

Thalita De Jong

Thalita De Jong
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 93

Annemiek Van Vleuten

Annemiek Van Vleuten
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 93

The peloton in action

The peloton in action
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 93

Thalita De Jong

Thalita De Jong
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 93

Thalita De Jong

Thalita De Jong
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 93

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 93

Lizzie Armitstead after winning Tour of Flanders

Lizzie Armitstead after winning Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 93

Elisa Longo Borghini and Elisabeth Armitstead

Elisa Longo Borghini and Elisabeth Armitstead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 93

Bearing down for the field sprint

Bearing down for the field sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 93

The women's peloton starts

The women's peloton starts
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 77 of 93

Riders pull out of Brugge

Riders pull out of Brugge
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 78 of 93

Jolien D'Hoore

Jolien D'Hoore
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 79 of 93

Jolien D'Hoore

Jolien D'Hoore
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 80 of 93

Lizzie Armitstead celebrates on the Tour of Flanders podium

Lizzie Armitstead celebrates on the Tour of Flanders podium
Image 81 of 93

Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5), Elizabeth Armitstead (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) and Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)

Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5), Elizabeth Armitstead (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) and Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)
Image 82 of 93

Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5), Elizabeth Armitstead (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) and Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)

Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5), Elizabeth Armitstead (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) and Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)
Image 83 of 93

Lizzie Armitstead celebrates on the Tour of Flanders podium

Lizzie Armitstead celebrates on the Tour of Flanders podium
Image 84 of 93

Lizzie Armitstead on her way to the Tour of Flanders win

Lizzie Armitstead on her way to the Tour of Flanders win
Image 85 of 93

Lizzie Armitstead after winning the Tour of Flanders

Lizzie Armitstead after winning the Tour of Flanders
Image 86 of 93

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) follows Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5)Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) sits in second wheel

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) follows Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5)Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) sits in second wheel
Image 87 of 93

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) sets the pace

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) sets the pace
Image 88 of 93

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) makes her move

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) makes her move
Image 89 of 93

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) leads Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5)

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) leads Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5)
Image 90 of 93

Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) leads Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5)

Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) leads Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5)
Image 91 of 93

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) sits in second wheel

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) sits in second wheel
Image 92 of 93

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans)

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Velofocus)
Image 93 of 93

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) sets the pace

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) sets the pace
(Image credit: Velofocus)

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) climbed to the top step of the podium on Sunday following a nail-biting finale to the women’s Tour of Flanders. The world champion edged out Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5) by a bike throw to the line in Oudennarde. Two seconds later, Armitstead’s teammate Chantal Blaak won the chase group sprint for third.

“It was a really strange race with just two in the front,” said Armitstead. “We had to commit. I didn’t leave anything for the sprint. Emma’s fast, and I didn’t underestimate her.

“It was a poker game in the end,” she added. “I didn’t have any radio, so I didn’t know what was happening.”

While Armitstead has had an incredible run in the rainbow jersey this spring, her early season wins at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Strade Bianche and Trofeo Binda were part of her build to Sunday’s iconic show. Each time she’s fielded questions about her 2016 season objectives, she’s given an unwavering response. Her season has been planned around two key objectives: the Tour of Flanders and the 2016 Rio Olympics. With her Flanders victory, Armitstead has proven yet again that she can deliver on the biggest days of the season.

“It’s really special to win, and to win in the rainbow jersey is even more special,” said Armitstead. “It was the perfect day.”

The 2016 edition of the women’s Tour of Flanders, run on the same day and the same roads as the men’s race, covered 141 kilometres, including 10 classified climbs and five categorised cobble sectors. Two riders slipped away from the peloton in the opening 10 kilometres, but their moment of glory was short-lived. The bunch swallowed them up and chased down every early escape attempt that followed.

Thalita de Jong (Rabo-Liv) proved the first rider capable of opening a gap. The cyclocross world champion attacked just beyond the Paddestraat, the fourth of the five cobbled sectors. De Jong’s compatriot Iris Slappendel (UnitedHealthcare) gave chase but was never able to make contact. The bunch was content to allow de Jong to dangle out front until the Kaperij climb, at which point Boels-Dolmans had enough and upped the pace to overtake the lone leader.

“Everyone had their role and everyone did it really well,” Armitstead told Cyclingnews. “Up until the Kanarieberg, I never touched the wind. Christine [Majerus] was taking care of me from the start. She did that really well. I was never out of position, and it made a big difference today.”

Over the Kanarieberg, the peloton split into three main groups. Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans) led the front group onto the Kruisberg where she accelerated, furthering the selection. Twenty kilometres from the finish, a 20-strong group reached the foot of the Oude Kwaremont.

“It came over the radio that Ellen [van Dijk] should make the race harder over Oude Kwarement,” noted Armitstead. “The race was still too much together. My plan was to go on the Paterberg, and we needed it to be more aggressive so that I could get away.

“Ellen set a really fierce pace over the Oude Kwarement that sort of brought everyone on their knees,” Armitstead added.

As attrition whittled down the group, defending champion Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) fired a shot. The Italian’s attack was quickly marked by Armitstead, Johansson and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Rabo-Liv). Johansson accelerated over the Oude Kwaremont and put in another dig on the uphill run-in towards the Paterberg.

The Swedish champion’s second attack proved the race-maker. Armitstead jumped on Johansson’s wheel, and the duo immediately opened up a sizeable gap on a chase group of around 15 riders. While both riders committed to the move, Armitstead was clearly pulling more than her fair share.

“She didn’t give me a single turn into Paterberg, and I thought: ‘I’ll still make this work. I’ll attack her on Paterberg’ and I tried, but I couldn’t get her off my wheel,” explained Armitstead.

The duo crested the Paterberg with an 18-second advantage over a chase group of eight.

“A couple kilometres after the Paterberg, Emma decided to work, and we worked together until the final kilometre,” Armitstead explained.

The leading duo had only 10 seconds when they powered under the flamme rouge. Armitstead had three teammates in her wake; Johansson had one.

Stuck on the front in the run-in to the finish, Armitstead played the waiting game and forced Johansson to open the sprint. Armitstead followed suit, and the duo sprinted for the line side-by-side. Calling on her track background for the bike throw, Armitstead outsprinted Johansson for the win to take out round five of the UCI Women’s WorldTour.

“I needed her to open the sprint before me, and she did,” said Armitstead. “At that point, it’s not about who is fastest, it’s who is freshest. I was tired, and you could see that in my sprint. It was a race all the way to the line.

“I knew in my gut that I had won because I knew my momentum took me over the top of her,” she continued. “Generally you know in that situation, but I didn’t dare risk it. I knew for certain when she congratulated me.

“I’m delighted but it’s also a big relief,” Armitstead added. “I’ve got that win, that career goal done, and now it’s all about shifting focus. It’s a good way to start putting the spring behind me and thinking about Rio.”

With the win at Flanders, Boels-Dolmans remains unbeatable in the UCI Women’s WorldTour series. Armitstead has won rounds one (Strade Bianche), three (Trofeo Binda) and five (Tour of Flanders) and currently leads the series overall ahead of team mat Blaak, who won rounds two (Ronde van Drenthe) and four (Gent Wevelgem).

The secret to their success?

“We train really, really hard, and we have no social life,” said Armitstead.

Evie Stevens, who rode in support of Armitstead today, piped up to add: “We trust each other, and we commit, and we eat a lot of fucking oatmeal.”

The inaugural UCI Women’s WorldTour series continues on 20 April with La Flèche Wallone.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team3:43:27
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
3Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:02
4Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
5Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
6Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
7Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS
8Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
9Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
10Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:08
11Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:59
12Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
13Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
14Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Bepink
15Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS0:02:00
16Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women0:02:03
17Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
18Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
19Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
20Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
21Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
22Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) AlÈ Cipollini
23Brianna Walle (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
24Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
25Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
26Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products0:03:23
27Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High50:03:26
28Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
29Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
30Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
31Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
32Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
33Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
34Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
35Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS
36Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
37Eileen Roe (GBr) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
38Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
39Emilia Fahlin (Swe) AlÈ Cipollini
40Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
41Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
42Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
43Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Team BMS Birn
44Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
45Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women
46Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
47Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
48Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
49Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
50Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
51Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
52Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
53Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
54Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
55Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
56Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
57Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5
58Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
59Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Lensworld-Zannata
60Marie Vilmann (Den) Team BMS Birn
61Nicole Brändli (Swi) Servetto Footon
62Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
63Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
64Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
65Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
66Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
67Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
68Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:04:12
69Lenore Pipes (Gum) Bepink0:04:14
70Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
71Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
72Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
73Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team Liv-Plantur
74Marta Bastianelli (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini
75Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:04:41
76Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
77Jessica Cerra (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
78Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
79Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
80Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) INPA - Bianchi0:05:43
81Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products0:06:10
82Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
83Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata0:07:03
84Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
85Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
86Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
87Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
88Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
89Špela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
90Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
91Sofia Arreola (Mex) Twenty16 - Ridebiker0:08:17
92Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
93Diana Peñuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women
94Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
95Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Women
96Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5
97Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Lensworld-Zannata
98Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
99Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink0:11:15
100Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS
101Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
102Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Footon0:12:02
103Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink0:12:35
104Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink0:14:00
105Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
106Katia Ragusa (Ita) Servetto Footon0:15:53
107Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:15:56
108Sara Penton (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
109Lauren Komanski (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
110Elena Franchi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNFNatalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
DNFLouise Norman Hansen (Den) Team BMS Birn
DNFMargriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Team BMS Birn
DNFJermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
DNFPauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
DNFBarbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
DNFStephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
DNFCharlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
DNFJanicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products
DNFValentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFLauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFEmily Collins (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFLauren Hall (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFSara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
DNFJulia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
DNFAnnie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Women
DNFRoxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
DNFGreta Richioud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
DNFAude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
DNFCoralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
DNFEugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
DNFJelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFUrsa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFTereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink
DNFTatiana Antoshina (Rus) Astana Pro Team
DNFKseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Astana Pro Team
DNFNatalya Sokovnina (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFAne Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) AlÈ Cipollini
DNFAnna Trevisi (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini
DNFDalia Muccioli (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini
DNFLieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFEva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
DNFKelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
DNFGilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
DNFJessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
DNFAbby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Servetto Footon
DNFMaria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Servetto Footon
DNFMolly Meyvisch (Bel) Servetto Footon
DNFLara Vieceli (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
DNFAna Maria Covrig (Rom) INPA - Bianchi
DNFSara Olsson (Swe) INPA - Bianchi
DNFClaudia Cretti (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
DNFMonia Baccaille (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNFBeatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNFAlessia Bulleri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNFAlessia Martini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNFShana Van Glabeke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
DNFSarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
DNFGloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Lointek
DNFRocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spa) Lointek
DNFAurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek
DNFMaria Del Mar Bonnin Palou (Spa) Lointek
DNFSara Headley (USA) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
DNFGabriella Shaw (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
DNFGrace Garner (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
DNFElizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
DNFClaire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
DNFCamilla Møllebro (Den) Team BMS Birn
DNFPernille Mathiesen (Den) Team BMS Birn
DNFChristina Siggaard (Den) Team BMS Birn
DNFTine Rasch Hansen (Den) Team BMS Birn
DNFIrene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFNicole Dal Santo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFNadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFElena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFAsja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFRebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
DNFLucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
DNFTamiko Butler (Ant) Drops Cycling Team
DNFSophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team

 

