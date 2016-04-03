Lizzie Armitstead wins Women's Tour of Flanders
World Champion beats Johansson in sprint finish
Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) climbed to the top step of the podium on Sunday following a nail-biting finale to the women’s Tour of Flanders. The world champion edged out Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5) by a bike throw to the line in Oudennarde. Two seconds later, Armitstead’s teammate Chantal Blaak won the chase group sprint for third.
“It was a really strange race with just two in the front,” said Armitstead. “We had to commit. I didn’t leave anything for the sprint. Emma’s fast, and I didn’t underestimate her.
“It was a poker game in the end,” she added. “I didn’t have any radio, so I didn’t know what was happening.”
While Armitstead has had an incredible run in the rainbow jersey this spring, her early season wins at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Strade Bianche and Trofeo Binda were part of her build to Sunday’s iconic show. Each time she’s fielded questions about her 2016 season objectives, she’s given an unwavering response. Her season has been planned around two key objectives: the Tour of Flanders and the 2016 Rio Olympics. With her Flanders victory, Armitstead has proven yet again that she can deliver on the biggest days of the season.
“It’s really special to win, and to win in the rainbow jersey is even more special,” said Armitstead. “It was the perfect day.”
The 2016 edition of the women’s Tour of Flanders, run on the same day and the same roads as the men’s race, covered 141 kilometres, including 10 classified climbs and five categorised cobble sectors. Two riders slipped away from the peloton in the opening 10 kilometres, but their moment of glory was short-lived. The bunch swallowed them up and chased down every early escape attempt that followed.
Thalita de Jong (Rabo-Liv) proved the first rider capable of opening a gap. The cyclocross world champion attacked just beyond the Paddestraat, the fourth of the five cobbled sectors. De Jong’s compatriot Iris Slappendel (UnitedHealthcare) gave chase but was never able to make contact. The bunch was content to allow de Jong to dangle out front until the Kaperij climb, at which point Boels-Dolmans had enough and upped the pace to overtake the lone leader.
“Everyone had their role and everyone did it really well,” Armitstead told Cyclingnews. “Up until the Kanarieberg, I never touched the wind. Christine [Majerus] was taking care of me from the start. She did that really well. I was never out of position, and it made a big difference today.”
Over the Kanarieberg, the peloton split into three main groups. Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans) led the front group onto the Kruisberg where she accelerated, furthering the selection. Twenty kilometres from the finish, a 20-strong group reached the foot of the Oude Kwaremont.
“It came over the radio that Ellen [van Dijk] should make the race harder over Oude Kwarement,” noted Armitstead. “The race was still too much together. My plan was to go on the Paterberg, and we needed it to be more aggressive so that I could get away.
“Ellen set a really fierce pace over the Oude Kwarement that sort of brought everyone on their knees,” Armitstead added.
As attrition whittled down the group, defending champion Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) fired a shot. The Italian’s attack was quickly marked by Armitstead, Johansson and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Rabo-Liv). Johansson accelerated over the Oude Kwaremont and put in another dig on the uphill run-in towards the Paterberg.
The Swedish champion’s second attack proved the race-maker. Armitstead jumped on Johansson’s wheel, and the duo immediately opened up a sizeable gap on a chase group of around 15 riders. While both riders committed to the move, Armitstead was clearly pulling more than her fair share.
“She didn’t give me a single turn into Paterberg, and I thought: ‘I’ll still make this work. I’ll attack her on Paterberg’ and I tried, but I couldn’t get her off my wheel,” explained Armitstead.
The duo crested the Paterberg with an 18-second advantage over a chase group of eight.
“A couple kilometres after the Paterberg, Emma decided to work, and we worked together until the final kilometre,” Armitstead explained.
The leading duo had only 10 seconds when they powered under the flamme rouge. Armitstead had three teammates in her wake; Johansson had one.
Stuck on the front in the run-in to the finish, Armitstead played the waiting game and forced Johansson to open the sprint. Armitstead followed suit, and the duo sprinted for the line side-by-side. Calling on her track background for the bike throw, Armitstead outsprinted Johansson for the win to take out round five of the UCI Women’s WorldTour.
“I needed her to open the sprint before me, and she did,” said Armitstead. “At that point, it’s not about who is fastest, it’s who is freshest. I was tired, and you could see that in my sprint. It was a race all the way to the line.
“I knew in my gut that I had won because I knew my momentum took me over the top of her,” she continued. “Generally you know in that situation, but I didn’t dare risk it. I knew for certain when she congratulated me.
“I’m delighted but it’s also a big relief,” Armitstead added. “I’ve got that win, that career goal done, and now it’s all about shifting focus. It’s a good way to start putting the spring behind me and thinking about Rio.”
With the win at Flanders, Boels-Dolmans remains unbeatable in the UCI Women’s WorldTour series. Armitstead has won rounds one (Strade Bianche), three (Trofeo Binda) and five (Tour of Flanders) and currently leads the series overall ahead of team mat Blaak, who won rounds two (Ronde van Drenthe) and four (Gent Wevelgem).
The secret to their success?
“We train really, really hard, and we have no social life,” said Armitstead.
Evie Stevens, who rode in support of Armitstead today, piped up to add: “We trust each other, and we commit, and we eat a lot of fucking oatmeal.”
The inaugural UCI Women’s WorldTour series continues on 20 April with La Flèche Wallone.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3:43:27
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|3
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|4
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|5
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|6
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|7
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS
|8
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|9
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|10
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|11
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:59
|12
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|13
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|14
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Bepink
|15
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:02:00
|16
|Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:02:03
|17
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|18
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|20
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
|21
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|22
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) AlÈ Cipollini
|23
|Brianna Walle (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|24
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|25
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
|26
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|0:03:23
|27
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|0:03:26
|28
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|30
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|31
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|33
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|34
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
|35
|Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS
|36
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|37
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|38
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
|39
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) AlÈ Cipollini
|40
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
|41
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|42
|Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|43
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Team BMS Birn
|44
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|45
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women
|46
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|47
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|48
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|49
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|50
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|51
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|52
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|53
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|54
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|55
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
|56
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|57
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5
|58
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|59
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Lensworld-Zannata
|60
|Marie Vilmann (Den) Team BMS Birn
|61
|Nicole Brändli (Swi) Servetto Footon
|62
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|63
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|64
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|65
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|66
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|67
|Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|68
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:04:12
|69
|Lenore Pipes (Gum) Bepink
|0:04:14
|70
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|72
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|73
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team Liv-Plantur
|74
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini
|75
|Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:04:41
|76
|Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|77
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|78
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
|79
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|80
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) INPA - Bianchi
|0:05:43
|81
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|0:06:10
|82
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|83
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
|0:07:03
|84
|Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|85
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|86
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|87
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
|88
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|89
|Špela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|90
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|91
|Sofia Arreola (Mex) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|0:08:17
|92
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|93
|Diana Peñuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women
|94
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
|95
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Women
|96
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5
|97
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Lensworld-Zannata
|98
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|99
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink
|0:11:15
|100
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS
|101
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|102
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Footon
|0:12:02
|103
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink
|0:12:35
|104
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink
|0:14:00
|105
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
|106
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) Servetto Footon
|0:15:53
|107
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:15:56
|108
|Sara Penton (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|109
|Lauren Komanski (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|110
|Elena Franchi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|DNF
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|DNF
|Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team BMS Birn
|DNF
|Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Team BMS Birn
|DNF
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|DNF
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|DNF
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|DNF
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|DNF
|Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|DNF
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Lauren Hall (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|DNF
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|DNF
|Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Women
|DNF
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|DNF
|Greta Richioud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|DNF
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|DNF
|Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|DNF
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|DNF
|Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink
|DNF
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Natalya Sokovnina (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) AlÈ Cipollini
|DNF
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini
|DNF
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini
|DNF
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|DNF
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|DNF
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|DNF
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|DNF
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Servetto Footon
|DNF
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Servetto Footon
|DNF
|Molly Meyvisch (Bel) Servetto Footon
|DNF
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|DNF
|Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) INPA - Bianchi
|DNF
|Sara Olsson (Swe) INPA - Bianchi
|DNF
|Claudia Cretti (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|DNF
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|DNF
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|DNF
|Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|DNF
|Alessia Martini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|DNF
|Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|DNF
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Lointek
|DNF
|Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spa) Lointek
|DNF
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek
|DNF
|Maria Del Mar Bonnin Palou (Spa) Lointek
|DNF
|Sara Headley (USA) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|DNF
|Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|DNF
|Grace Garner (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|DNF
|Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|DNF
|Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|DNF
|Camilla Møllebro (Den) Team BMS Birn
|DNF
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team BMS Birn
|DNF
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Team BMS Birn
|DNF
|Tine Rasch Hansen (Den) Team BMS Birn
|DNF
|Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Nicole Dal Santo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|DNF
|Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|DNF
|Tamiko Butler (Ant) Drops Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
