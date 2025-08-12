American Kevin Vermaerke to transfer to proven Tour de France-winning team in 2026

24-year-old joins world's number one WorldTour squad

Kevin Vermaerke during the Tour of Belgium (Image credit: Getty Images)

American Kevin Vermaerke is set to step up from the Picnic-PostNL team to the world's number one squad UAE Team Emirates-XRG on a two-year contract in 2026, the team announced on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old from Colorado turned professional in 2021 with Team DSM and has remained with them through this season, mainly as a domestique.

Vermaerke came up through the Hagens Berman-Axeon team and claimed the under-23 Liège-Bastogne-Liège in 2019.

With UAE Team Emirates-XRG, Vermaerke will link up with World Champion and the top-ranked rider in the world, Tadej Pogačar, winner of the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France this year.

