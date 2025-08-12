American Kevin Vermaerke to transfer to proven Tour de France-winning team in 2026

American Kevin Vermaerke is set to step up from the Picnic-PostNL team to the world's number one squad UAE Team Emirates-XRG on a two-year contract in 2026, the team announced on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old from Colorado turned professional in 2021 with Team DSM and has remained with them through this season, mainly as a domestique.

He has yet to score his first professional victory but has posted strong results with sixth overall in the recent Arctic Race of Norway and third in the same race in 2023 and 2024.

Vermaerke came up through the Hagens Berman-Axeon team and claimed the under-23 Liège-Bastogne-Liège in 2019.

With UAE Team Emirates-XRG, Vermaerke will link up with World Champion and the top-ranked rider in the world, Tadej Pogačar, winner of the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France this year.

"We are very pleased to welcome Kevin to our team," said team CEO and team principal Mauro Gianetti

"He's a young, versatile rider and has already shown he can compete at the highest level. We believe he can continue to grow in our environment and become an important part of our team structure, both in stage races and the one-day calendar."

Although still a young rider, Vermaerke said he is ready to make the step up after five seasons with his current team.

"I am incredibly excited to join UAE Team Emirates-XRG next year and start a new chapter in my career," Vermaerke said. "I've grown a lot over the last few years but I feel that the team environment of UAE with the level of the riders and attention to detail on the team will be the change I need to take the next step.

"I'm really looking forward to learning from the best in the world and contributing to the team's success next season."