'A small sacrifice' - CPA President Adam Hansen calls for cancellation of stages to deter protests

By published

Former racer argues absence of racing would take away protestors' platform

2025 Vuelta a España stage 21: protests led to barriers being thrown on the roads and the race&#039;s last day being cancelled
At the 2025 Vuelta a España stage 21, protests led to barriers being thrown on the roads and the race's last day being cancelled (Image credit: Getty Images)

CPA President Adam Hansen has called for stages in races to be shortened, or cancelled, in advance in a bid to stop protestors from disrupting them and placing riders in danger.

Hansen's idea comes after the Vuelta a España was seriously affected by massive and multiple pro-Palestine protests, directed against the presence of Israel-Premier Tech in the race.

Race organisers in the Vuelta had been adamant that it would reach Madrid despite the ongoing protests, with race boss Javier Guillén saying categorically after stage 16 was partly suspended that "there is no Plan B". Rumours that the race would finish in a motor racing circuit outside Madrid never became more than speculation.

Israel-Premier Tech's presence in future races is a subject of fierce ongoing debate. Races like the Giro dell'Emilia in Italy announced that the Israeli team has been removed from their 2025 start list and Barcelona city council has already said it will not accept the team's presence next year in their Tour de France Grand Départ.

During the Vuelta a España, two riders - Simone Petilli (Intermarché-Wanty) and Ivan Romeo (Movistar) - were injured, either directly or indirectly, when protestors moved on or close to the road. Remo subsequently abandoned as a result of his injuries.

Meanwhile, according to El País, a Spanish state police commission has proposed that a total of 38 protestors during the Vuelta receive fines of up to €5,000 for their actions during the race. The State Commission against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia and Intolerance in Sport proposed the fines on the basis of a law dating from 2007 and also proposes that protestors be banned from attending events in sports stadiums for a year.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.