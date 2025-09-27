Israel-Premier Tech removed from upcoming Giro dell'Emilia startlist by organisers 'for public safety reasons'

ProSeries race organiser backtracks on previous position, says he had 'no other choice' given risk of disruption by protestors

An Israel-Premier Tech team bus
An Israel-Premier Tech team bus (Image credit: Getty Images)

The organiser of the upcoming Giro dell'Emilia Classic in Italy has confirmed that it has removed the Israel-Premier Tech team from its startlist.

"Unfortunately, Israel-Premier Tech will not be at the start of our race. We had to make this decision for reasons of public safety," race organiser Adriano Amici told the AFP news agency on Saturday.

The news of the exclusion of Israel-Premier Tech from the Giro dell'Emilia comes just a few weeks after the Vuelta a España's final stage collapsed in chaos when tens of thousands of pro-Palestine protestors, opposed to the participation of Israel-Premier Tech in the Spanish Grand Tour, successfully blockaded the last day of racing. Previously four Vuelta stages had been altered or had their finales suspended as a result of the protests.

Emilia's decision follows on from Spanish 2.1 stage race O Gran Camiño confirming they won't invite the team next year. Local councils for part of the potential finale of next year's Vuelta a España, as well as the Grand Départ of the 2026 Tour de France in Barcelona, have also stated that they won't go ahead with Israel-Premier Tech on the start line.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

