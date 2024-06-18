Barcelona confirmed as host of 2026 Tour de France Grand Départ

By
published

Opening three days of race to be centred on Catalan capital

Tour de France 2009: Thor Hushovd was the last winner in Barcelona
Tour de France 2009: Thor Hushovd was the last winner in Barcelona (Image credit: Getty Images)

 The Tour de France organisers have confirmed the longstanding rumours that the 2026 Grand Départ will be in Barcelona, with the race to be present in the city for a period of three days.

The Catalan capital will host the race from July 4-6, 2026. It’s been reported that stage 1 will be run off completely within the bounds of the city, and that stage 2 will also start and finish in Barcelona. After another start in the city on stage 3, the Tour then heads towards more familiar terrain in France.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.