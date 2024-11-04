'The contract was ready' - Remco Evenepoel was reportedly offered multi-million euro contract by Red Bull-Bora Hansgrohe

HLN analyst Michel Wuyts reveals details of bid to try and lure Evenepoel away from Soudal-QuickStep

Remco Evenepoel in action at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

Remco Evenepoel was reportedly offered a multi-million euro contract to join Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe in the summer according to HLN columnist and former Sporza commentator Michel Wuyts. 

Evenepoel ultimately decided to remain at Soudal-QuickStep for 2025, telling Cyclingnews during the Zurich World Championships: "I'll stay where I am, that's pretty clear. No transfers." He has always avoided talking about his contract.

