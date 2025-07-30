Tour de France Femmes GC analysis - Battle in the stage 5 hills gives us a taste of what's to come in the high mountains

'Magnificent seven' emerge on the toughest day yet to Guéret, though bigger tests lie ahead

GUERET, FRANCE - JULY 30: (L-R) Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team FDJ - SUEZ and Kimberley Le Court Pienaar of Mauritius and Team AG Insurance - Soudal compete during the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025, Stage 5 a 165.8km stage from Chasseneuil-du-Poitou (Futuroscope) to Gueret / #UCIWWT / on July 30, 2025 in Gueret, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Among the 'big seven' emerging at this year's Tour de France Femmes are (L to R) Kasia Niewadoma-Phinney, Demi Vollering and Kimberley Le Court Pienaar, who rode in the final group to the stage 5 finish line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

With Wednesday's fifth stage of the Tour de France Femmes, this year's race has barely ventured into the foothills of the Massif Central, and yet the battle for the general classification already seems clearly defined.

The peloton battled through just over 4,000 metres of climbing during the opening four days, tackling the hills of Brittany and the flatlands of the Loire and Vienne heading east. To date, however, the 2,020 metres of elevation gain on the road to Guéret – mostly concentrated into the trio of late hills – provoked the biggest shake-up in the race yet for the yellow jersey.

Dani Ostanek
