Demi Vollering relieved to safely progress through 'chaotic, tricky' Tour de France Femmes opening weekend in Brittany

'The most important thing these days is that you stay safe' says race favourite, fifth overall after stage 2

The general feeling ahead of the Tour de France Femmes Grand Départ in Brittany was that the race might not be won in the opening weekend, but it may very well be lost there.

It remains to be seen whether the first part of that statement rings true, but, given the 2024 Tour was won by just four seconds, there may well already be a race-winning margin among the GC hopefuls.

