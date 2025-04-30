The master and mentor – Romain Bardet prepares for his Grand Tour farewell at the Giro d'Italia

'Really try to experience everything you do and grab every opportunity that comes along' French rider tells his Picnic PostNL teammates

Romain Bardet in action, with Cyclingnews Giro banner to the left
Romain Bardet will race a Grand Tour for the final time this May (Image credit: Getty Images)

Roman Bardet is counting down the weeks and days.

The Frenchman's professional career will end on Sunday, June 15, at the Critérium du Dauphiné, with the Giro d'Italia the final Grand Tour of his illustrious career. At 34 and after 14 seasons as a professional, Bardet has decided his time is up.

Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

