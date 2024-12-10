Tom Pidcock to ride Pinarello for off-road racing but a Scott on the road with Q36.5

British rider stays 'in the Pinarello family' for 2025 for cyclocross, mountain biking and gravel

Tom pidcock
Pinarello has announced that Tom Pidcock will continue to race on their bikes off-road, but he will use a Scott bike in road races after his transfer from Ineos Grenadiers for Q36.5 for 2025.

It is unusual to see a sole rider, especially one as high profile as Pidcock, mix brands across different disciplines but Pidcock has a three-year-deal with Pinarello, that matches his three-year contract  with Q36.5. 

