You can now buy Jonas Vingegaard's race-used Cervélo S5 for an alarmingly low price

Ex-team bikes from Visma, Ineos, DSM, Soudal, and EF up for auction on matchwornshirt.com

jonas vingegaard
(Image credit: matchwornshirt)

Each year as the season draws to a close and sponsors change we often see ex-team bikes go up for sale on various official auction sites. Given that running a cycling team is pretty expensive, it’s a good way for teams to recoup some revenue, and make way in the service course for the swift intake of new bikes for the next season.

This year we’ve spotted star rider team bikes from Visma-Lease A Bike, Ineos Grenadiers, DSM-Firmenich PostNL, Lotto Dstny, Soudal Quick-Step, and EF Education-Easypost on the auction site matchwornshirt.com. It’s a site, given the name, that tends to specialize in pre-worn football shirts off the back of famous players, but has subsections for everything from speed skating to handball memorabilia. 

matchwornshirt
Vingegaard's Cervélo S5, used at the Tour de France this year.
