'If you want to win races, you've got to beat Pogačar and Evenepoel' - Ben Healy on the art of the breakaway specialist

Irishman talks racing against 'Generational talents', potentially riding for GC at a Grand Tour and his Paris Olympic attack

Ben Healy on the attack at the 2024 Tour de France
Ben Healy on the attack at the 2024 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ben Healy is an all-or-nothing bike rider. Whether it leads him to question his racing tactics or brings him closer to tasting the most prestigious victories, the EF Education-EasyPost rider is always willing to risk it all in the pursuit of breakaway glory. 

Healy spent 1281 kilometres of his 10093 in-race kilometres on the attack, in front of the peloton this past season. The Irishman bravely chanced his hand in the biggest races, the Tour de France, the Olympic road race and the World Championships.

