Ivar Slik rallies six months after horrific crash to return to Unbound Gravel 200 in 2025

'It's the ultimate race' says 2022 winner of Kansas race, who made history as first European to conquer Flint Hills

Ivar Slik competing at 2024 The Traka 200
Ivar Slik competing at 2024 The Traka 200 (Image credit: ©Gravel Earth Series | ©The Traka)

On November 21, former Unbound Gravel 200 champion Ivar Slik (Wilier Triestina), allowed himself a moment to acknowledge a six-month anniversary. The date was exactly half a year since his 2024 season ended abruptly on a training ride in the US. He was 11 days away from competing for a fourth time in Emporia, Kansas at Unbound 200, but instead, ended up in a hospital with a long road to recovery.

"It took a really long time and the last weeks I can say it's back to normal," the multi-discipline Dutch racer told Cyclingnews. "I am super motivated for next year and I am full of ambition. I want to at least equal my 2022 season and the prospects are good. This year was a big setback but I have been working very hard since then and I am looking forward to next year with great confidence."

