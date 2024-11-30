'Release your data' - Greg LeMond on transparency, skepticism and the new era of cycling

Three-time Tour de France champion says the pressure on riders' weight 'explains the average overall speed going up'

Picture by Wilhelm Westergren/SWpix.com - 25/09/2021 - Cycling - UCI 2021 Gala Dinner - Brabanthaal - Leuven, Flanders, Belgium - Greg LeMond.
Greg LeMond at a UCI function in 2021 (Image credit: Wilhelm Westergren/SWpix.com)

It has been 30 years since three-time Tour de France champion Greg LeMond last competed as a pro cyclist, but the fire still burns bright inside him for the sport. 

He won the Tour de France in 1986, 1989 and 1990, and remains the only US rider to ever win cycling’s flagship race. He also won the World Championships in 1983 and 1989, coming back from significant gunshot injuries in 1987 to continue his successful career.

