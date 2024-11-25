'Going with these steps of the younger generation' – The challenges that keep Primož Roglič chasing

Motivations that drive four-time Vuelta winner who says ‘earth will turn the same’ without Tour de France win on palmares

SAITAMA JAPAN NOVEMBER 02 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Red Bull Bora Hansgrohe Red La Vuelta Leader Jersey prior to the 10th Tour de France Saitama Criterium 2024 Criterium Race a 612km one day race from Saitama to Saitama on November 02 2024 in Saitama Japan Photo by Rhode Van ElsenGetty Images
Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) at the Tour de France Saitama Criterium in Japan (Image credit: Getty Images)

In an era where Grand Tour overall battles seem to be dominated by the young, Primož Roglič stands out. He is the only rider who has stood on the top step of the podium in his 30s at any of the revered three-week races during the last six years. Still, the Slovenian certainly isn’t weighed down by the rise of a new generation, in fact, he seems invigorated by it.

After nearly a decade in the WorldTour, it’s the challenge of keeping pace with the evolution of the sport that helps keep the four-time Vuelta a España winner and 2023 Giro d’Italia victor coming back for more.

