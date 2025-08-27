Quiz! How many Vuelta a España winners can you name?

For most professional cyclists, winning a Grand Tour is the pinnacle of their career. Although the Vuelta a España might be the last three-week race of the season, it doesn't make it any less of a jewel in a rider's palmarès.

This year's edition, which started on Saturday in the Italian city of Turin, might not have Tadej Pogačar on the startlist, but it is still bursting at the seams with riders eyeing a tilt at the maillot rojo.

Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), João Almeida, Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates XRG), Ben O'Connor (Jayco AlUla) and Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) are just some of the contenders looking to write their name into the history books.

But how well do you know the winners of La Vuelta a España from years gone by?

In our latest quiz, we're asking you to name as many of the overall winners of La Vuelta as possible. Beware, though: there is a time limit for this quiz, with just 15 minutes on the clock to put down as many winners as you can!

Be sure to sign in to access hints (should you need them!), and let us know how you got on down in the comments section!

