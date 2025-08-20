Quiz! How much do you know about La Vuelta a España?
With La Vuelta rapidly approaching, take our quiz to test your knowledge on the Spanish Grand Tour
The Vuelta a España is arguably the most brutal of the three men's Grand Tours on the cycling calendar.
But for all its high-altitude ascents and typically searing Spanish summer conditions, how much do you know about La Vuelta?
With the 2025 edition of the race getting underway this Saturday, we thought it only apt that we put the Cyclingnews readers' knowledge to the test with a Vuelta-themed quiz.
It's a simple task, with just 10 questions to contend with on the Spanish Grand Tour, past and present. There's no time limit for this quiz, so feel free to pause and really rack your brain should the answer not come to you immediately!
Should you need a 'sticky bottle' of sorts, then we're happy to help. Just sign in at the top right of your screen, hit the Hint button, and we'll leave you with just three options to pick from.
Oh, and be sure to let us know how you got on in the comments section down below!
¡Vamos!
