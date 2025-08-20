Quiz! How much do you know about La Vuelta a España?

By published

With La Vuelta rapidly approaching, take our quiz to test your knowledge on the Spanish Grand Tour

YUNQUERA, SPAIN - AUGUST 22: Giovanni Aleotti of Italy and Team Red Bull Bora - hansgrohe leads the peloton while fans cheer during the La Vuelta - 79th Tour of Spain 2024, Stage 6 a 185.5km stage from Jerez de la Frontera to Yunquera / #UCIWT / on August 22, 2024 in Yunquera, Spain. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

The Vuelta a España is arguably the most brutal of the three men's Grand Tours on the cycling calendar.

But for all its high-altitude ascents and typically searing Spanish summer conditions, how much do you know about La Vuelta?

It's a simple task, with just 10 questions to contend with on the Spanish Grand Tour, past and present. There's no time limit for this quiz, so feel free to pause and really rack your brain should the answer not come to you immediately!

Should you need a 'sticky bottle' of sorts, then we're happy to help. Just sign in at the top right of your screen, hit the Hint button, and we'll leave you with just three options to pick from.

Oh, and be sure to let us know how you got on in the comments section down below!

¡Vamos!

Pete Trifunovic
Pete Trifunovic
Engagement Editor

Pete joined Cyclingnews as Engagement Editor in 2024 having previously worked at GCN as a digital content creator, cutting his teeth in cycling journalism across their app, social media platforms, and website. While studying Journalism at university, he worked as a freelancer for Cycling Weekly reporting on races such as the Giro d’Italia and Milan-San Remo alongside covering the Women’s Super League and non-league football for various titles. Pete has an undeniable passion for sport, with a keen interest in tennis, running and football too.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.