Quiz! Can you name all the Il Lombardia winners since 2000?

Test your knowledge of the Race of the Falling Leaves with our latest trivia challenge

COMO, ITALY - OCTOBER 12: Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 118th Il Lombardia 2024 a 255km one day race from Bergamo to Como / #UCIWT / on October 12, 2024 in Como, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Can this man add a fifth consecutive title to his palmarès? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Here's another cycling quiz for you trivia fanatics out there, and this time we're talking about Il Lombardia.

The Italian one-day race, known affectionately as the Race of the Falling Leaves, is the fifth and final Monument of the season, and the most important Classic of the Autumn months.

It is also a race steeped in history, with its first edition dating back to 1905, and just two missed races – 1943 and 1944 due to the Second World War – over the 120 years since then.

To ensure you're geared up for the last Monument of the season, check out the 2025 route and our analysis of Il Lombardia's key contenders.

