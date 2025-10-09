Quiz! Can you name all the Il Lombardia winners since 2000?

Can this man add a fifth consecutive title to his palmarès?

Here's another cycling quiz for you trivia fanatics out there, and this time we're talking about Il Lombardia.

The Italian one-day race, known affectionately as the Race of the Falling Leaves, is the fifth and final Monument of the season, and the most important Classic of the Autumn months.

It is also a race steeped in history, with its first edition dating back to 1905, and just two missed races – 1943 and 1944 due to the Second World War – over the 120 years since then.

But ahead of this year's edition, we've decided to put your knowledge to the test when it comes to the Italian Classic's many victors. With a time limit of 15 minutes, we're asking how many winners of Il Lombardia can you name? Winners from the 21st century should hopefully be easier to come by, but don't be afraid to flex your cycling trivia muscles and dig out some of yesteryear's winners, too.

