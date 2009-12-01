Nibali to lead Liquigas at the Tour of California
US stage race to fill important gap between Classics, Tour de France
Vincenzo Nibali will lead team Liquigas at the Tour of California, May 16-23. The 25 year-old Italian says he will be in perfect form for the race after the Ardennes Classics and will use the American event to build for the 2010 Tour de France.
"It's an important race for our bike sponsor, Cannondale," said Nibali. "I will aim to win a stage and if there is chance I will try to win the overall. It will be hard with rivals like Lance Armstrong, Levi Leipheimer and David Zabriskie."
