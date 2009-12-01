Trending

Pellizotti ready to share Giro leadership with Basso

Basso will ease the pressure, provide second option for Liquigas

Image 1 of 3

Franco Pellizotti (Liquigas)

Franco Pellizotti (Liquigas)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 3

Italy's Ivan Basso (Liquigas) at the Vuelta a España

Italy's Ivan Basso (Liquigas) at the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 3

Franco Pellizotti (Liquigas) in the mountain leader's jersey at the 2009 Tour de France

Franco Pellizotti (Liquigas) in the mountain leader's jersey at the 2009 Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Franco Pellizotti is pleased to split the Liquigas team leadership at the Giro d'Italia with former winner Ivan Basso. The Italian explained at a Liquigas training camp yesterday in Moena, Italy, that Basso's presence will ease the pressure on both himself and the team.

