Now online: The 2009 Cyclingnews reader poll

Enter your selections in the 2009 Cyclingnews reader poll for your chance to win an Argon18 Krypton bike. (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

It's that time of year again...the 2009 Cyclingnews reader poll is now online.

Each year, we give you the chance to select the riders, teams, races, moments, equipment and photos that have really stood out from the pack in the last 12 months. To keep things simple, we'll be asking you to vote from a fixed selection in each category, so the survey should take you less than five minutes to complete.

As an incentive, we'll be giving away an Argon18 Krypton bike - courtesy of those lovely people at FRF Sports - to one lucky entrant. Valued at USD5,500 (AUD6,000/GBP3,300) the carbon frame comes with SRAM Red, Fast Forward F4R Clinchers, RavX bar, stem and seatpost, Speedplay Zero Cro-moly pedals and carbon bottle cages, so hurry up and vote!

Entries for the 2009 Cyclingnews reader poll will close at midnight, December 31, 2009.

