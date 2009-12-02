Liquigas' Kreuziger to aim higher at the Tour de France

Image 1 of 3 Liquigas' riders Vincenzo Nibali and Roman Kreuziger in stage eight. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Italy's Ivan Basso (Liquigas) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas) enjoyed the relaxed atmosphere in Cancun. (Image credit: Gran Premio Cancun)

Liquigas' Roman Kreuziger says he wants a higher finish than the ninth place he achieved at this year's Tour de France after his team announced on Monday in Moena, Italy, that he would be one of its three captains for the 2010 Tour. The Czech rider has also confirmed that he will remain at Liquigas until the end of 2010, despite rumours of a move to Belgian team Omega Pharma-Lotto.





The 23-year-old will join Ivan Basso and Vincenzo Nibali as Liquigas co-captains at the Tour. Franco Pellizotti will also form part of the team, but his objective will be to win a stage to add to his mountains classification win from this year.





Kreuziger confirmed that he will enter the 2010 Tour with Liquigas. Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad today reported that Kreuziger had reached an oral agreement with Omega Pharma-Lotto to join the latter team for the coming season; a move would have seen Kreuziger break his contract with Liquigas.

Omega Pharma-Lotto manager Marc Sergeant later admitted to Het Nieuwsblad that he had held brief discussions with Kreuziger in the past, but dismissed reports of an imminent transfer. Kreuziger himself has not ruled out the possibility of a future move away from Liquigas, but said he will see out his existing contract with the Italian team.

"All of our contracts are up for renewal at the end of [2010]. I might just end up staying with Liquigas and the other [riders on my team] could leave," he said. "But we have to first make sure Liquigas remains as a sponsor."

Kreuziger spent time at the Liquigas team camp in Moena this week planning his lead up to the Tour. His season will commence at the Giro di Sardegna, February 23 to 27.





