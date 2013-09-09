Index of the 2013 UCI presidential election
Cyclingnews' full coverage of Pat McQuaid vs. Brian Cookson
The election of UCI president is not normally so contentious, but the world of cycling is split on the idea of re-electing Pat McQuaid to the post. On one hand, countries trying to develop their cycling programmes support his initiatives to globalise the sport, while on the other, many see his associations with former president Hein Verbruggen and the scrutiny of both over the vast doping culture that flourished under their watch as too damaging to the sport to continue.
Cyclingnews will bring you up to the minute coverage of the campaign until election day on September 27 in Florence, Italy.
April 13, 2013 - McQuaid celebrates cycling Ireland endorsement
April 13, 2013 - McQuaid endorsed by cycling Ireland for UCI presidency
April 15, 2013 - Kimmage angered by cycling Irelands support for McQuaid
April 16, 2013 - Moran resigns after voting against McQuaid
April 26, 2013 - Is Pat McQuaids future in doubt
April 26, 2013 - Cycling Ireland to re-consider its nomination of McQuaid for UCI president
May 16, 2013 - McQuaid backed by Swiss cycling federation for UCI presidency
May 23, 2013 - Pat McQuaid: Cycling has an extremely bright future
May 23, 2013 - Reactions to Pat McQuaids stakeholders comment
June 3, 2013 - Report: Cookson to run for UCI presidency
June 4, 2013 - Cookson confirms candidacy for UCI presidency
June 4, 2013 - Q and A: UCI presidential candidate Brian Cookson
June 5, 2013 - Cooksons bid for UCI presidency has professional support
June 5, 2013 - McQuaid fires a warning shot at UCI presidential rival Cookson
June 6, 2013 - Confederacy of Dunces? A look into the UCI presidential election
June 7, 2013 - Pinotti welcomes Brian Cooksons UCI presidency bid
June 7, 2013 - Makarov responds to McQuaids insinuations
June 12, 2013 - Swiss cycling federation backing of McQuaid called into question
June 13, 2013 - Could Pat McQuaid face a vote of no confidence at UCI management committee
June 15, 2013 - Irish cycling clubs vote against backing McQuaid for UCI presidency
June 16, 2013 - Mike Plant publicly ends his support of pat McQuaid
June 18, 2013 - Cookson reacts to dossier on McQuaid
June 22, 2013 - Cookson says he won't rely on courts to silence dissent
June 25, 2013 - McQuaid attacks half baked Cookson manifesto
June 25, 2013 - Opinion: Cookson the zero communication strategy
July 4, 2013 - Q and A: Brian Cookson discusses the UCI presidential campaign
July 8, 2013 - McQuaid releases UCI presidency campaign manifesto
July 17, 2013 - Petition plans for womens Tour de France unrealistic says Cookson
July 30, 2013 - Malaysia supports McQuaids bid for re-election
July 30, 2013 - McQuaid calls his nominations by Thailand, Morocco valid
July 30, 2013 - Proposed UCI election changes smack of attempted dictatorship says Cookson
July 31, 2013 - USA Cycling president concerned with UCI presidential process
July 31, 2013 - McQuaid touts anti-doping initiatives in re-election bid
July 31, 2013 - Malaysian motion may allow new candidates to enter presidential race
July 31, 2013 - AIGCP questions amendment to UCI election protocol
August 1, 2013 - Vaughters McQuaids record does not support campaign claims
August 2, 2013 - McQuaid to face additional legal challenge
August 6, 2013 - Malaysian Sports Minister urges caution over McQuaid support
August 9, 2013 - Supporting McQuaid could financially damage Swiss Cycling
August 16, 2013 - Cookson and McQuaid square off again
August 20, 2013 - McQuaid's backing for re-election by Swiss federation in doubt
August 20, 2013 - Fuller claims Swiss federation has pulled McQuaid suppport
August 21, 2013 - Swiss Cycling officially withdraws McQuaid nomination
August 21, 2013 - Verbruggen has "no opinion" on UCI presidential contest
August 22, 2013 - Swiss Cycling president resigns over McQuaid affair
August 22, 2013 - Vayer: CCN asked Dick Pound to stand for UCI President
August 22, 2013 - Makarov announces public support for Cookson and fires back at McQuaid
August 23, 2013 - Cookson: we must abide by the election rules
August 26, 2013 - Cycling Australia to back Cookson in UCI presidential race
September 2, 2013 - LeMond and Pitallier to back Cookson in UCI elections
September 2, 2013 - USA Cycling calls for CAS ruling on McQuaid nomination before election
September 5, 2013 - Cycling Canada to back Cookson for UCI president
September 6, 2013 - UCI declines requests for CAS arbitration on McQuaid nomination
September 10, 2013 - Plant decries still unresolved UCI presidential election issues
September 10, 2013 - McQuaid responds to leaked dossier
September 10, 2013 - McQuaid and Verbruggen accused of corruption in report summary
September 10, 2013 - Cookson calls for prompt investigation of McQuaid corruption claims
September 10, 2013 - McQuaid decries "gangster politics" in letter to cycling federations
September 10, 2013 - UCI Presidential Candidate Cookson talks mountain biking, Part 1
September 11, 2013 - UCI Presidential Candidate Cookson talks mountain biking, Part 2
September 12, 2013 - McQuaid proposes new team structures as part of election campaign
September 13, 2013 - Makarov: Full McQuaid dossier will go to an independent panel for review
September 13, 2013 - McQuaid goes on the offensive before Zurich showdown
September 14, 2013 - McQuaid dossier compiled by investigators with US governmental agency experience, says Makarov
September 15, 2013 - New amendments to UCI Constitution proposed
September 15, 2013 - UEC votes to back Cookson as UCI president
September 16, 2013 - Cookson and McQuaid detail presidential promises
September 16, 2013 - Cookson's presidential campaign boosted by European vote
September 18, 2013 - Cookson hints at clemency for Armstrong
September 25, 2013 - Makarov: "It would be devastating if McQuaid was re-elected"
September 27, 2013 - UCI Congress declines to vote on election amendment
September 27, 2013 - Brian Cookson elected UCI President
September 27, 2013 - Reactions to Brian Cookson's UCI election victory
September 27, 2013 - McQuaid sportingly accepts defeat in UCI election
September 27, 2013 - Cookson invites Armstrong to contribute to Truth and Reconciliation process
