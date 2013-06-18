Cookson reacts to dossier on McQuaid
Presidential candidate says allegations will be investigated
Brian Cookson, challenger for the role of UCI President, has said that he was left "disturbed" by the contents of the dossier allegedly produced by UCI Management Committee member Mike Plant over the weekend. The UCI Management Committee was meeting in Bergen, Norway.
Cookson did not divulge the contents of the dossier, writing the second of his planned regular blog posts during his bid to replace incumbent Pat McQuaid.
"I have to respect the confidentiality of the Management Committee with regards to the contents of the dossier with which we were presented," Cookson wrote. "But what I can say is that I was disturbed by what I heard and I have been assured it will be properly investigated."
The dossier, believed to be centred on McQuaid’s dealings with Lance Armstrong, was reported to spark a heated debate within the meeting possibly resulted in a vote of no confidence for the man that had led the UCI since 2006.
