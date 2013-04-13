McQuaid endorsed by Cycling Ireland for UCI Presidency

UCI President Pat McQuaid at the UCI headquarters in Aigle (Image credit: AFP)

Pat McQuaid has received the nomination from Cycling Ireland to endorse the incumbent president of the UCI into what would be a third term in the governing body's top role. The next UCI president will not be known until September of this year but it appears McQuaid could be the man for the job once again.

McQuaid has come under a wave of scutiny over the past months in the aftermath of Lance Armstrong and USADA's case against the disgraced cyclist and his former US Postal and Discovery Channel teams but he has nonetheless received the backing of his home country to retain the position he has held since 2006. McQuaid took the reigns from the now honorary president Hein Verbruggen - who has also been the target of fierce scrutiny since the Reasoned Decision document was released to the public in October 2012.

It's understood that McQuaid's nomination would not come as easily as the two times prior as allegations of corruption, cover-ups and questionable payments to the sport's governing body have surrounded McQuaid and the former UCI president Verbruggen.

Despite the call by some to see the Irishman step down from his current role Cycling Ireland have, it appears, given the Irishman one last shot to make amends for perhaps not doing enough to prevent the sport's greatest doping scandal to date.

McQuaid has been given a definitive list of "requests" by his home Federation which, if he's voted in to president once more, will likely spell the eventual end of his tenure. Cycling Ireland has made a call to allow a president to serve only two terms, amongst other issues, which McQuaid is asked to present at the UCI Congress later this year, read a statement.

1. An independent review of the system of internal controls and processes at the UCI, with the findings to be published and the recommendations implemented.





a. A limitation on the period for which a president or vice president can serve in the UCI as follows effective after the 2013 Congress:i. The maximum number of two four year terms.

ii. No president, vice president or management committee member can serve the UCI for more than 16 years in total over their life time, in any capacity (paid, voluntary or other).

b. That co-opted management committee members are permitted to vote on all matters which management committee members are entitled to vote.