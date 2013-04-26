Is Pat McQuaid's future in doubt?

UCI president Pat McQuaid at the start of the Tour of Flanders in Bruges. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Pat McQuaid’s bid for another term as the UCI president could be in jeopardy, if plans to overturn the decision to back him go ahead.

Earlier this month Cycling Ireland endorsed McQuaid’s bid, but former Vice-President Anthony Moran is trying to get the decision overturned. Moran was the only member of the board to vote against the UCI president in the April meeting. However, he was outvoted 5-1 and decided to retire from his post.

Moran claims that the board meeting was not held within strict accordance of the federation’s rules. He is asking the clubs of Ireland to call an EGM (Extraordinary General Meeting) where the vote could be overturned.

"An email has been sent to every club in the country," a source told the Irish Independent yesterday. "We only need around 30 clubs to call an EGM, but we've found some clubs replied back within minutes saying they fully supported Pat McQuaid. This suggests they haven't informed their members of the possibility to change things and have taken matters into their own hands."

The board will meet at 17:00 GMT today to make a decision on holding an EGM. Cycling Ireland have not currently commented on this issue.

In order to stand for another term as president the Irishman needs the backing of a national federation. If the vote is overturned then McQuaid would have to go to the Swiss Federation for backing, as he currently lives in Aigle near the UCI’s headquarters.

The vote for the UCI president will be made in September, at the World Championships in Florence.



