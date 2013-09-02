LeMond and Pitallier to back Cookson in UCI elections

Image 1 of 4 Greg LeMond (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk) Image 2 of 4 UCI Presidential candidate Brian Cookson (Image credit: briancookson.org) Image 3 of 4 Greg LeMond addresses the media at the Change Cycling Now press conference in London (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk) Image 4 of 4 FFC president Jean Pitallier still holds prize money from ASO president Patrice Clerc (Image credit: AFP)

Greg LeMond and French Cycling Federation Honorary President, Jean Pitallier, have both announced their support for Brian Cookson in the UCI presidential race.

Touted as a candidate by Change Cycling Now last year, LeMond spoke to reporters whilst at Eurobike in Germany where he voiced his concerns that cycling has lost its way. For Cookson, the support of the regularly outspoken LeMond comes as a boost in his bid to secure UCI presidency.

"I have met and spent some time discussing with Brian about where cycling lost its way, how it lost its way, and what to do to bring the sport back to where it is not only a sport that leads by example, but a sport that inspires people once again," said Lemond. "I feel confident after meeting Brian that his interest is to bring honest and transparent leadership to a sport that so desperately needs it.

"My hope is Brian will be the one to bring all interested parties together to once and for all do what needed to be done years before, find solutions, both short term and long term, and to make it a priority that cycling comes first," added Lemond.

"The choice between Pat McQuaid and Brian Cookson is, I believe a clear one: only Brian can deliver the change cycling needs."

Pitallier, a French Cycling Federation figure for more than three decades, added further support for Cookson.

"For the dignity of the sport of cycling, it is time to turn the page and bring about a healthy change for international cycling," said Pitallier. "Brian Cookson has presided over great things at British Cycling and has my full and total support to become the next President of the UCI."

Speaking from the UCI MTB World Championships, Cookson expressed his gratitude to have the backing of Lemond and Pitallier.

"I am proud to have the backing of respected figures like Greg and Jean and I would like to thank them both for supporting my campaign to become UCI President," said Cookson. "Greg is a true legend and role model in our sport and has inspired so many people around the world to take up cycling. He understands our sport so well.



