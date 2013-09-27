Reactions to Brian Cookson's UCI election victory

Image 1 of 2 UCI Presidential candidate Brian Cookson (Image credit: briancookson.org) Image 2 of 2 UCI President Pat McQuaid takes the oath before speaking at the French Senate hearing into anti-doping (Image credit: AFP)

The cycling world has reacted to the election of Brian Cookson as the new president of the UCI with congratulations, optimism and hope for the future.

Russian cycling federation president Igor Makarov: "I'm happy that cycling is going to the right future. We will leave all that stuff in the past century."

USADA CEO Travis T. Tygart: "USADA welcomes cycling’s vote for a new and clean future. The outcome of the UCI election sends a powerful message that sport leaders who fail to fully protect the rights of clean athletes and the integrity of their sport will be held accountable. The UCI tried to obstruct our investigation into doping in cycling at every turn, and then after the release of our reasoned decision the previous leadership failed to take necessary and decisive action to fully clean up the sport. The election of a new UCI President who is committed to transparency and a new direction, is a monumental moment for the sport and demonstrates that when clean athletes stand up for their rights they will be heard.

We are confident that as President, Mr. Cookson will take the decisive action needed, so that cycling can truly unshackle itself from the past and pursue a clean culture for future generations of cyclists."

British Minister for Sport, Hugh Robertson: "I congratulate Brian Cookson on becoming the President of the UCI. Cycling in Britain has never been in a better place as it is right now, on both participation and elite fronts, and Brian deserves a lot of credit for that. I am sure he will do a fantastic job taking the sport forward globally.”

Steve Johnson, President and CEO, USA Cycling: "It's been such an unusual process - it started with confusion over 'the federation of the candidate' and culminated today in what was probably the most extraordinary congresses I've ever seen.

“From my perspective, it's time to remove the cloud over the UCI and to move the organisation into the 21st century. Brian's expressed an interest in looking at the governance documents. We clearly saw there is ambiguity in them today. It needs to be resolved, and he's committed to taking a look at that.”

Bob Howden, former vice chairman of British Cycling, and now Acting Chairman after Cookson's resignation: “I have had the pleasure and the privilege of working alongside Brian for 14 years, and have seen first-hand how his collegiate and honest approach to leadership has helped transform not only British Cycling, but also the sport of cycling in this country.

“I have no doubt that Brian is exactly the kind of leader that our sport needs at the highest level, and that he will be able to make a significant contribution to the sport at a global level as UCI President.

“I look forward to continuing to build on the foundations Brian has laid for cycling in Great Britain.”

Lance Armstrong (Twitter): “Hallelujah”

Jonathan Vaughters (Twitter): “I suppose 7am is too early to start drinking in celebration?”

Rudolf Scharping, President of the Bund Deutscher Radfahrer (BDR; German federation): “I applaud the fact that the Congress today chose a new start with Cookson's election. Now actions must follow. We hope, that he will implement his announced program, will solve the doping problem with independent agencies – as we have done n the BDR since 20111 – so that cycling can be strengthened world wide in all its varieties, and that he doesn't seek further commercialisation at the expense of the national federations. I look forward to working with Brian Cookson.”

Gary Verity, chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire the tourism agency which successfully secured the Grand Départ of the Tour de France 2014 said: “Yorkshire's Grand Départ would like to offer its warmest congratulations to Brian Cookson, Executive Board President of British Cycling on his election as President of the Union Cycliste Internationale.

“Mr Cookson's long tenure at British Cycling has coincided with the most successful period in the history of cycling in the UK and we wish him well in his new role.

“Welcome to Yorkshire welcomes the opportunity to work closely with Mr Cookson's successor in bringing vibrant and exciting events to the UK to compliment and build on the successful bid to bring the Tour de France to Yorkshire in 2014.”