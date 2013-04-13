McQuaid celebrates Cycling Ireland endorsement

Image 1 of 3 UCI President Pat McQuaid tried to defend the UCI's record on doping (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 3 UCI President Pat McQuaid and RadioShack manager Johan Bruyneel (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 UCI president Pat McQuaid answers a question during a press conference held during the UCI road world championships in Valkenburg. (Image credit: AFP)

Pat McQuaid has confirmed he will raise a series of concerns with the UCI Management Committee regarding governance, ethics and terms of office as a consequence of securing the formal nomination for a third term as UCI president from Cycling Ireland, his national governing body.

The Irishman was under pressure and his record was under scrutiny after years of doping scandals and accusations of poor management under his tenure at the UCI. However he swung the vote with a presentation and a face-saving compromise in Dublin on Friday night.

“I am delighted and honoured that the board of Cycling Ireland has endorsed my nomination as a candidate for the Presidency of the UCI in September 2013," McQuaid said in a press release issued by the UCI on Saturday after preferring not to speak to Cyclingnews directly.

“I put myself forward to serve another term as UCI President on my record of developing the sport throughout the world and on combating the scourge of doping in cycling. I engaged thoroughly with board members on both subjects and I welcome their recognition of my achievements and their confidence in me as UCI President."

A series of concerns

McQuaid agreed to raise the concerns of the Cycling Ireland board and their requests for rule changes that would limit a UCI president and vice-president to just two terms in power.

Cycling Ireland also called for "an independent review of the system of internal controls and processes at the UCI", and "engagement with Stakeholders to re-write the existing Governance Code and the Code of Ethics, as set out in the Constitution of the UCI."

However McQuaid's sway over the powerful Management Committee means these requests could fall on deaf ears and will only affect future presidential elections. McQuaid is unlikely to stand for a fourth term as UCI President in 2017.

"The board has requested that I raise certain concerns on governance issues with the UCI Management Committee and I have undertaken to do so," McQuaid said.

“I have set an ambitious agenda to continue developing the sport and to ensure that it remains at the forefront of the fight against doping in sport. I look forward to presenting myself for election with the support of my national federation and other federations worldwide.”

The next UCI president will be voted during the annual UCI congress that will be held during the world road race championships in Florence in September. So far no other formal candidates have stepped forward to challenge McQuaid and stop him securing a third term as UCI President.

