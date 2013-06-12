Swiss Cycling Federation backing of McQuaid called into question

UCI President Pat McQuaid at the UCI headquarters in Aigle (Image credit: AFP)

Pat McQuaid was the recipient of more unfavourable news today as L'Equipe reported that the Swiss Cycling Federation's endorsement of McQuaid for election to a third term as UCI president has been challenged by members of the Federation.

After backing by his native Cycling Ireland came under fire from within the organisation in late April, McQuaid turned to Switzerland for support in his bid for re-election as UCI president (candidates need the endorsement of a national federation to run for office). McQuaid qualified for Swiss Cycling Federation backing having resided in Switzerland since 2005.

The Swiss Federation endorsed McQuaid's nomination in mid-May, but now an appeal has been lodged regarding that decision.

"We received a complaint Tuesday. It comes from three members of Swiss Cycling," said Selina Küpfer, Swiss Cycling Federation spokesperson. Küpfer indicated that a Swiss Cycling arbitration tribunal would decide on the matter, but no timetable has yet been announced.

McQuaid has been under sustained pressure since USADA's Reasoned Decision was published in October, 2012, regarding the investigation of doping at the US Postal Service team.

After initially believing he'd run unopposed for the UCI presidency, McQuaid received a challenge last week from British Cycling president Brian Cookson who announced his own candidacy for UCI president.