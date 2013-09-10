McQuaid responds to leaked dossier

Image 1 of 4 Mike Plant (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 4 Pat McQuaid fronts a French Senate hearing into anti-doping (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 4 UCI President Pat McQuaid takes the oath before speaking at the French Senate hearing into anti-doping (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 4 UCI Presidential candidate Brian Cookson (Image credit: briancookson.org)

Pat McQuaid has released a statement via his press manager responding to the leaking of a dossier that allegedly contains a body of damning evidence condemning his recent conduct. The dossier is said to contain evidence that puts into question McQuaid's integrity and certain UCI communications in relation to oversight of anti-doping.

According to Mike Plant, the United States representative on the UCI Management committee, the document was compiled by Igor Marakov, who also sits on the UCI Management committee, with both parties stating their combined interest in restoring credibility in the UCI.

The dossier has allegedly been leaked online much to the fury of McQuaid. In the statement, McQuaid voiced his displeasure over what he believes to be scandalous and fabricated allegations.

"This evening, a cycling website was anonymously leaked a libellous 'dossier', alleging corruption at the UCI," McQuaid said. "The claims in this so-called dossier are a complete fabrication. They are totally untrue and are not supported by a scintilla of evidence.

"This is a scurrilous and libellous attack on my character, with a political agenda that is both nakedly transparent and totally contemptible - and unfortunately one that is completely in character with the tactics of my opponents.

"The UCI Ethics Commission have already tried to investigate the matter," continued McQuaid. "The Ethics Commission asked for a copy of the dossier from Igor Makarov and Mike Plant, but both of them refused to hand it over to the Ethics Commission. That fact alone speaks volumes."

Given that the dossier was presented to the UCI Management Committee three months ago, it begs the question how it has not already been seen by the UCI Ethics Commission.