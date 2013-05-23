Pat McQuaid: "Cycling has an extremely bright future"

Image 1 of 3 UCI President Pat McQuaid speaks to the press (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 3 UCI President Pat McQuaid at the UCI headquarters in Aigle (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 3 UCI President Pat McQuaid tried to defend the UCI's record on doping (Image credit: AFP)

Cyclingnews attended the UCI Stakeholders Consultation meeting in London earlier this year, feeling it was right to make a constructive contribution to the debate and discussions regarding the future of professional cycling.

To help continue the debate, Cyclingnews has agreed to publish this opinion piece by the current UCI President Pat McQuaid. We will publish further pieces from other key stakeholders, representatives and opinion leaders.

From Pat McQuaid:

Back in February, more than 6,300 people responded to the UCI’s request for feedback as part of its Stakeholders Consultation, A Bright Future for Cycling.





Pat McQuaid is President of the Unione Cycliste International and is seeking a third term as the head of international cycling. Elections will take place during this year's UCI world road race championships in Florence in September.