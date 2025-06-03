Recommended reading

One Cycling project faces a crunch moment as UCI decides on WorldTour races for next three years

'It's something we must all build together, not just by a few' - David Lappartient paints more red lines around One Cycling plans before important presentation

The peloton racing at the Giro d&#039;Italia
The peloton racing at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

The success of the One Cycling project faces a crunch moment in the next ten days as the UCI decides on the WorldTour race calendar for the next three years and hears the latest presentation from One Cycling and its expected $250 million Saudi investors.

UCI president David Lappartient has revealed more of the governing body's red lines regarding One Cycling in a recent interview with Marca, as he appears to kick the One Cycling can down the road and so beyond a possible 2026 launch date.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

