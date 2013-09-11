McQuaid proposes new team structures as part of election campaign

Image 1 of 3 UCI President Pat McQuaid at the UCI headquarters in Aigle (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 3 UCI president Pat McQuaid answers a question during a press conference held during the UCI road world championships in Valkenburg. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 3 UCI President Pat McQuaid and RadioShack manager Johan Bruyneel (Image credit: Sirotti)

Two weeks before he faces a difficult election for a third term as UCI President, Pat McQuaid has made proposals to introduce new team structures to create what he describes as 'an environment that continues to be conducive to the cultural change within cycling."

Similar proposals have already been made and discussed by and with other stakeholders in the sport in recent months, following the UCI's stakeholder consultation, but any major changes to the structure of professional cycling expected to be introduced for the 2015 season.

McQuaid acknowledged that the UCI must also introduce a sustainable and long lasting economic model to assist teams in implementing the initiatives that he is proposing. As a result he backed ideas for 'a more equitable share of the revenue generated by race organisers" to help fund the changes.

“Today’s riders should never be faced with having to make the same choices as previous generations,” said McQuaid in a press release issued by his personal public relations company.





Skills certification and revenue sharing





McQuaid admitted that a different economic model should be introduced to fund the changes. He sided with the teams by suggesting that revenue generated by race organisers should be shared with the teams.



