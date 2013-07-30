USA Cycling President concerned with UCI presidential process

Image 1 of 5 USA Cycling president Steve Johnson speaks at the press conference announcing the new European training base in the Limburg province of the Netherlands. (Image credit: USA Cycling) Image 2 of 5 UCI President Pat McQuaid takes the oath before speaking at the French Senate hearing into anti-doping (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 5 Pat McQuaid fronts a French Senate hearing into anti-doping (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 5 UCI president Pat McQuaid answers a question during a press conference held during the UCI road world championships in Valkenburg. (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 5 UCI Presidential candidate Brian Cookson (Image credit: briancookson.org)

USA Cycling president and CEO Steve Johnson has come out voicing concerns over proposed amendments to the UCI presidential process. In an effort to boost his re-election prospects, incumbent UCI President Pat McQuaid has put forward an amendment that would allow a candidate to be nominated by multiple federations.

McQuaid has stood by his amendments claiming that his proposals should not come as a surprise to anyone given that they have "now been formally submitted in accordance with the rules", and that "No one has changed the rules. No one has broken the rules."

McQuaid’s opponent Brian Cookson has already voiced his displeasure stating that the latest actions by McQuaid are "undemocratic and unconstitutional". He even went as far as to equate McQuaid to a dictator.

Now Johnson has joined the chorus of discontent stating that procedural changes made mid-election are contrary to good governance practices.

"At this critical time for our sport, we must all stand together and demand strict adherence to the principles of integrity, fair play, transparency, ethical conduct, and good governance," Johnson said. "A dramatic midstream change to the procedures governing the ongoing election is inconsistent with these principles and no more sensible than changing the rules of a bike race after the race has started."

All eyes now turn to UCI Congress to see if they will allow McQuaid’s amendments to pass when they next meet on the 27th of September.

