Recommended reading

I don't like cycling's idealistic approach to 'real' racing – tactical diversity should be welcomed

By published

In this age of short attention spans, cycling has become too fickle when it comes to what we deem exciting and what we decry as boring

PLATEAU DU MONT-CENIS, FRANCE - JUNE 15: (L-R) Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG - Yellow leader jersey and Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike compete in the chase group during the 77th Criterium du Dauphine 2025, Stage 8 a 133.3km stage from Val-d&#039;Arc to Plateau du Mont-Cenis 2095m / #UCIWT / on June 15, 2025 in Plateau du Mont-Cenis, France.
Pogačar and Vingegaard mark each other as the road heads uphill on the final stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

I was on the ground for the first three stages of the Critérium du Dauphiné last week, and as expected, plenty of things caught my eye at the pre-Tour de France stage race.

From a bold new Factor prototype bike to the hometown send-off given to Romain Bardet at the start of stage 3, and lots of action in between, there was a lot to take in. However, perhaps what stuck with me most was a question posed to Tadej Pogačar about his rival Jonas Vingegaard.

Pete Trifunovic
Pete Trifunovic
Engagement Editor

Pete joined Cyclingnews as Engagement Editor in 2024 having previously worked at GCN as a digital content creator, cutting his teeth in cycling journalism across their app, social media platforms, and website. While studying Journalism at university, he worked as a freelancer for Cycling Weekly reporting on races such as the Giro d’Italia and Milan-San Remo alongside covering the Women’s Super League and non-league football for various titles. Pete has an undeniable passion for sport, with a keen interest in tennis, running and football too.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.