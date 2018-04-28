Giro d'Italia retro gallery

Image 1 of 83 Giro d'Italia 2018 countdown: 6 days to go - Retro gallery (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 83 A sign on the road remembering Wouter Weylandt who tragically died during the 2011 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 83 The most costly wheel change for Richie Porte in 2015 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 83 Alberto Contador heads to hospital after dislocating his shoulder during the 2015 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 83 Despite plenty of travails, Alberto Contador wins the 2015 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 83 Nairo Quintana leads compatriot Rigoberto Uran up the Monte Zoncolan at the 2014 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 83 The snow-covered descent of the Stelvio in 2014, look closely enough and you can see the red flag (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 83 Vincenzo Nibali wins stage 20 of the 2013 Giro d'Italia and claims overall victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 83 Michele Scarponi completes the 2012 prologue in pink after Alberto Contador was stripped of his 2011 victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 83 Cadel Evans wins a muddy stage 7 of the 2010 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 83 Alberto Contador struggles on the Colle delle Finestre in 2015 but keeps the pink jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 83 Iljo Keisse claimed a rare breakaway win on the final stage of the 2015 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 83 Mikel Landa gets some assistance before abandoning the 2016 Giro d'Italia on stage 10 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 83 Taylor Phinney wears pink during the 2012 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 83 A muddy trip on the strade bianche at the 2010 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 83 Ryder Hesjedal becomes the first Canadian Grand Tour winner at the 2012 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 83 Fernando Gaviria racked up a whopping four stage wins at the 2017 Giro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 83 Geraint Thomas talks to the press after being in a crash caused by a motorbike on stage 9 of the 2017 race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 83 Tom Dumoulin wins the 2017 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 83 Vincenzo Nibali attacks on stage 20 of the 2016 Giro d'Italia, en-route to overall victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 83 A distraught Steven Kruijswijk after he loses the pink jersey due to a crash on stage 19 of the 2016 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 83 The 2016 Giro d'Italia GC favourites climb the Colle dell’Agnello on stage 19 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 83 Germany's Jan Ullrich during the (Image credit: AFP) Image 24 of 83 No time for the Giro peloton to enjoy the stunning view. (Image credit: AFP) Image 25 of 83 You can't race the Giro without your fair share of tunnels to negotiate. (Image credit: AFP) Image 26 of 83 Alberto Contador partakes of a strawberry milkshake at the Giro. (Image credit: AFP) Image 27 of 83 Giro leader Alberto Contador tackles the Plan de Corones mountain time trial, conducted on a dirt road. (Image credit: AFP) Image 28 of 83 The Giro peloton bombs a descent (Image credit: AFP) Image 29 of 83 Riders make their way from Verona to Alpe di Pampeago during stage 14 of the 2008 Giro. (Image credit: AFP) Image 30 of 83 The devil is a frequent visitor to the Giro d'Italia as well as the Tour de France. (Image credit: AFP) Image 31 of 83 Mark Cavendish won his first ever Grand Tour stage during the 2008 Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: AFP) Image 32 of 83 The Giro peloton passes a sea of poppies. (Image credit: AFP) Image 33 of 83 Giovanni Visconti has spent some time in the maglia rosa. (Image credit: AFP) Image 34 of 83 Italy's Alessandro Bertolini shows the emotion involved with winning a stage in one's home Grand Tour. (Image credit: AFP) Image 35 of 83 2007 Giro champion Danilo Di Luca in a sea of pink confetti. (Image credit: AFP) Image 36 of 83 Alessandro Petacchi was no stranger to stage victories in his home Grand Tour. (Image credit: AFP) Image 37 of 83 If push comes to shove, this could probably serve as a neutral bike for someone in the Giro peloton. (Image credit: AFP) Image 38 of 83 The high mountains in the Giro frequently mean cold, snowy weather. (Image credit: AFP) Image 39 of 83 Bradley Wiggins blazes to victory in the opening stage of the 2010 Giro d'Italia on the streets of Amsterdam. (Image credit: AFP) Image 40 of 83 Tifosi are out in force to witness the unique spectacle of the dirt road Plan de Corones mountain time trial. (Image credit: AFP) Image 41 of 83 The Giro d'Italia parcours brings the peloton through beautiful villages throughout the country. (Image credit: AFP) Image 42 of 83 The 2013 Giro d'Italia will pay tribute to Marco Pantani, shown here in the maglia rosa at the 1999 edition. (Image credit: AFP) Image 43 of 83 Fifteen years after Marco Pantani attacked on the Galibier (pictured) to set up his 1998 Tour de France victory, the Giro d'Italia pays tribute with a summit finish on the Galibier. (Image credit: AFP) Image 44 of 83 The Giro peloton races past an old Roman amphitheater in the northern Croatian Adriatic town of Pula. (Image credit: AFP) Image 45 of 83 A historic day for Canada as Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) has won the 2012 Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: AFP) Image 46 of 83 Another day in Italy, another day of stunning scenery at the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: AFP) Image 47 of 83 The multi-talented Adriano Malori plays the accordion while resplendent in the maglia rosa. (Image credit: AFP) Image 48 of 83 RadioShack-Nissan riders observe a minute of silence at the 2012 Giro in memory of Belgian cyclist Wouter Weylandt. (Image credit: AFP) Image 49 of 83 Taylor Phinney (BMC) won the opening stage of the 2012 Giro, the young American's first Grand Tour stage victory, and earned the maglia rosa. (Image credit: AFP) Image 50 of 83 The white gravel roads of Italy make for unique racing at the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: AFP) Image 51 of 83 The Leopard Trek team, along with Tyler Farrar, pay tribute to fallen colleague Wouter Weyland, who died in a crash the day before at the 2011 Giro. (Image credit: AFP) Image 52 of 83 David Arroyo Duran (Caisse D'epargne) crosses the finnish line of the 2010 Giro of Italia in the Arena of Verona (Image credit: AFP) Image 53 of 83 Stefano Garzelli, king of the 2010 Plan de Corones mountain time trial. (Image credit: AFP) Image 54 of 83 Riccardo Ricco' (R) crosses the finish line in front of Leonardo Piepoli. (Image credit: AFP) Image 55 of 83 Italy's history is never far from the Giro parcours. (Image credit: AFP) Image 56 of 83 Absolute pandemonium took place at the finish of stage 11 in the 2007 Giro where rain-slickened streets causes scores of riders to slide, rather than ride, across the line. (Image credit: AFP) Image 57 of 83 A stage for the ages - world champion Cadel Evans and Alexander Vinokourov on the muddy strade bianche during the 2010 Giro. (Image credit: AFP) Image 58 of 83 There never seems to be a shortage of cycling statuary along the Giro d'Italia route. (Image credit: AFP) Image 59 of 83 Italian president Giorgio Napolitano applauds 2009 Giro d'Italia champion Denis Menchov. (Image credit: AFP) Image 60 of 83 Alberto Contador has finished the final stage of the 2008 Giro d'Italia and celebrates his overall victory. (Image credit: AFP) Image 61 of 83 Approximately two weeks after Mark Cavendish won his first ever Grand Tour stage in the 2008 Giro, Andre Greipel did as well during stage 17 with Cavendish completing the High Road 1-2 finish. (Image credit: AFP) Image 62 of 83 Probably more than a few members of the Giro d'Italia peloton would like the keys to this Ferrari. (Image credit: AFP) Image 63 of 83 Marco Pinotti slips into the maglia rosa after stage 8 of the 2007 Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: AFP) Image 64 of 83 Alessandro Petacchi has won 22 Giro d'Italia stages in his career. (Image credit: AFP) Image 65 of 83 Giro d'Italia leader Ivan Basso pays his respects at the Madonna del Ghisallo chapel. (Image credit: AFP) Image 66 of 83 The 2006 Giro d'Italia podium (L-R): Gilberto Simoni, 3rd; Ivan Basso, 1st; José Enrique Gutiérrez, 2nd (Image credit: AFP) Image 67 of 83 There's usually never a shortage of sun and scenery during the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: AFP) Image 68 of 83 The Giro peloton negotiates a switchback during stage 10 of the 2006 edition. (Image credit: AFP) Image 69 of 83 Nobody's won more Giro d'Italia stages than Mario Cipollini, shown here resplendent in zebra-striped Acqua & Sapone kit. (Image credit: AFP) Image 70 of 83 Maglia rosa wearer Vincenzo Nibali would lose the Giro lead at the 2010 edition on the treacherously slick strade bianche. (Image credit: AFP) Image 71 of 83 In 2010, one year after a devastating earthquake in the Abruzzo region, the effects were still very much apparent. (Image credit: AFP) Image 72 of 83 Danilo Di Luca in the maglia rosa during the 2007 Giro, which the Italian won overall. (Image credit: AFP) Image 73 of 83 Stunning scenery on Sardinia during the 2007 Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: AFP) Image 74 of 83 Danilo Di Luca (Liquigas) eyes world champion Paolo Bettini (QuickStep) during the team presentaitons for the 2007 Giro, which took place on an aircraft carrier off of Sardinia. (Image credit: AFP) Image 75 of 83 While racing in the high mountains at the Giro, passes are frequently still lined with snow. (Image credit: AFP) Image 76 of 83 One day after the birth of his son Santiago, Ivan Basso pays tribute with a stage win at the Giro. (Image credit: AFP) Image 77 of 83 The Giro peloton negotiates a stage in the Italian Alps. (Image credit: AFP) Image 78 of 83 The Giro d'Italia peloton rolls along amidst a terraced hillside. (Image credit: AFP) Image 79 of 83 Ivan Basso time trials past the leaning tower of Pisa. (Image credit: AFP) Image 80 of 83 The Giro peloton rides on the legendary Spa Francochamps circuit, home of the Formula One Belgian Grand Prix. (Image credit: AFP) Image 81 of 83 The early stages of the 2006 Giro d'Italia took place in Belgium. (Image credit: AFP) Image 82 of 83 Aussie Robbie McEwen won 12 Giro d'Italia stages during his career. (Image credit: AFP) Image 83 of 83 Stefano Garzelli (Mapei) outsprints Francesco Casagrande to win stage 2 of the 2002 Giro, a victory which moved Garzelli into the maglia rosa. (Image credit: AFP)

The countdown to the Giro d’Italia continues with the official start in Jerusalem less than a week away.

Organisers RCS have lived up to their reputation by delivering a spectacular route with climbs such as the Monte Zoncolan set to shape the fight for the overall classification.

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) returns to the race to defend his title but he will be up against the four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome (Team Sky), who is attempting the Giro-Tour double this season. There are a whole host of other pretenders to the throne with Miguel Angel Lopez heading up Astana’s challenge, while Esteban Chaves and Simon Yates are there for Mitchelton-Scott. George Bennet (LottoNL-Jumbo), Michael Woods (EF Education First-Drapac) and Domenico Pozzovivio (Bahrain-Merida) will also be ones to watch.

This is the 101st edition of the Giro d’Italia and Cyclingnews has delved into the archives and put together some images from the past 20 years of the race.