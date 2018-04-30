Dennis and Roche lead BMC at Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 5 Rohan Dennis driving BMC to victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 5 Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing Team) at Tour de Romandie prologue (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Nicolas Roche awaits the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Jurgen Roelandts (BMC Racing) rolled back the years to win the final stage of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Kilian Frankiny of Switzerland and BMC Racing Team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The BMC Racing team has confirmed that Rohan Dennis will lead their eight-rider squad at the Giro d’Italia and target the opening 9.7km time trial stage in Israel on Friday and so the first maglia rosa of the 2018 race.

Nicolas Roche will also race with the overall classification in mind, while Jürgen Roelandts, Jempy Drucker and Alessandro De Marchi hope to target stage victories.

Completing the BMC Racing line-up are Francisco Ventoso and talented young riders Loïc Vliegen and Kilian Frankiny.

Dennis finished seventh overall at the Tour de Romandie as he fine-tuned his form and rode alongside Richie Porte, who finished third overall behind Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo).

"Our first goal comes on day one with the time trial. It's a technical course, lots of turns, and a good time trial profile for Rohan Dennis. We want to start the Giro d'Italia with a good result there and then move on to our other objectives," directeur sportif Max Sciandri said when BMC confirmed its line-up.

"In terms of the general classification, Rohan is motivated to see how far he can go and we plan to take things week by week. There are quite a few uphill finishes in the first 10 days so we will know more by then and, of course, the time trial from Trento is also a good one for him. Nicolas Roche also has general classification ambitions and is looking to see where he can end up. After the Mount Etna stage in the first week, we will see how Nicolas is going."

BMC won two stages in the 2017 Giro d’Italia with Silvan Dillier and Tejay van Garderen. Any success could help the US-registered WorldTour team finalise new sponsorship and so secure their long-term future.

Dennis will be the protected team leader but the other riders will have the freedom to go on the attack and in breakaways. Few opportunities for the pure sprinters in this Giro d’Italia means there should be more successful breakaways.





