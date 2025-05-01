'She will be thrown into the deep end right away' - Olympic bronze medalist to debut with SD Worx-Protime at Vuelta Femenina

Continental team's loss is WorldTour team's gain after Van den Broek-Blaak's departure

Lisa van Belle (R) shares the podium at the Paris Olympic Games with Maike van der Duin, as the duo earned bronze in the women's Madison (Image credit: Robin Utrecht/Shutterstock)

Lisa van Belle, the bronze medalist in the Madison at the Paris Olympic Games last summer, has signed with SD Worx-Protime with immediate effect, the team announced on Thursday. The 21-year-old will debut with the team in the upcoming Vuelta Femenina by Carrefour.es.

Last year, Van Belle and Maike van der Duin prevailed against more experienced teams in the Olympic Games Madison, finishing third behind Italy and Great Britain, and the pair went on to claim the European title in the same event in February.

Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

