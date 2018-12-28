Cyclingnews' complete guide to 2018-2019 women's team camps
New Trek-Segafredo outfit kick things off in Italy, CCC-Liv in Spain
The 2019 season is just around the corner and the teams that will be competing on the prestigious UCI Women's WorldTour are starting to gather together for pre-season training camps.
Cyclingnews will keep you up to date on the teams' camp dates and locations, along with news, features, rider interviews and the latest equipment, kit and gear that each team will be showcasing at the start of the season.
Trek-Segafredo Women
The peloton will see a brand new team on the Women's WorldTour circuit as Trek-Segafredo launched their first UCI Women's Team ahead of 2019.
The team has signed a star-studded roster for its inaugural season: Lizzie Deignan, Anna Plichta, Ellen van Dijk, Ruth Winder, Lotta Lepistö, Elisa Longo Borghini, Audrey Cordon-Ragot, Letizia Paternoster, Tayler Wiles, Abigail Van Twisk, Trixi Worrack, Lauretta Hanson and mountain bike specialist Jolanda Neff. Ina Teutenberg and Giorgia Bronzini will direct the team.
The team was the first to kick off the team training camps, assembling their riders for a meet-and-greet training camp in Sicily, Italy, from December 10-20.
The activities included photo and video shoots, a media day and social media training during the first few days, and then it was all about training after that.
The team will next meet in Mallorca, Spain, from January 12-24, which will be exclusively for training ahead of the season's start. They will assemble for a third camp from February 14-20, again in Spain – in Valencia – for more training.
Boels Dolmans
The powerful Dutch team Boels Dolmans have completed their first training camp in December in Spain. They head into the 2019 season with, once again, one of the most winning rosters in the Women's WorldTour peloton.
The team have revealed a roster that includes new world champion Anna van der Breggen, and former world champions Chantal Blaak and Amelie Dideriksen, plus Eva Buurman, Karol-Ann Canuel, Jolien D'hoore, Katie Hall, Annika Langvad, Christine Majerus, Amy Pieters, Skylar Schneider and Jip van den Bos.
At their opening camp, the team revealed their new orange and black kit and bikes. They are once again sponsored by the American brand Specialized and will race on the S-Works Tarmac SL6, primarily painted black with orange accent stripes that match the team's newly designed jersey. Van der Breggen swapped her Olympic-gold coloured bike for a new 'colour-explosion' design that matches the rainbow jersey she secured after winning the elite women's road race at the 2018 Road World Championships in Innsbruck, Austria, in September.
CCC-Liv
Marianne Vos' former Waowdeals squad underwent a massive makeover ahead of the 2019 season as CCC stepped in to become the team's title sponsor. Now branded as CCC-Liv, the team revealed their bright orange kits, which match the men's CCC team, at their first team training camp held from December 7-14 in Denia, Spain.
It was an introduction camp and the team distributed new bikes and equipment, while the riders were kept busy with team-building activities and training sessions. The women's and men's teams shared a media day in Denia, and Cyclingnews was there to interview Vos about her goals at the upcoming cyclo-cross and road world championships in 2019. Look out for the feature, coming soon.
Canyon-SRAM
Canyon-SRAM hosted their first training camp of the season in Malaga, Spain, from December 5-18, and announced the Zwift Academy winner Ella Harris to their roster for 2019. They announced the full roster in the first week of January.
The purpose of the opening camp was to bring the riders and staff together as a group, consolidate pre-season training, create media content to use for the season, provide new 2019 equipment and allow access to the team for their partners.
The team will next meet from February 4-14 for a training camp ahead of the start of the racing season.
Movistar Women
Movistar Team Women will embark on their second season after a successful launch in 2018. The team have not yet met for an opening training camp, but all riders were presented on stage at the Telefónica headquarters in Madrid in December.
There were 37 riders in attendance – the combined men's and women's squads – under coordination from general manager Eusebio Unzué.
The women's team will keep its core roster and once again target the Women's WorldTour events. The team hired back all of their Spanish riders and will showcase a team of 12 riders in 2019. The team is managed by Sebastián Unzué and Jorge Sanz. The women’s team includes Aude Biannic, Roxane Fournier, Mavi García, Alicia González, Sheyla Gutiérrez, Malgorzata Jasinska, Lorena Llamas, Eider Merino, Lourdes Oyarbide, Paula Patiño, Gloria Rodríguez and Alba Teruel.
Rally UHC Cycling
American outfit Rally UHC Cycling women's team hosted a mini-camp in California in early January. The team came together for four days to meet each other, collect new equipment and gear before jetting off to Australia for the Women's Tour Down Under.
Rally UHC hired two new signings for 2019 in Krista Doebel-Hickok and Megan Jastrab, who integrated with the squad on training rides during the four-day camp, and, on January 5, the men's team joined the women's team at Pedalers Fork for the team party and presentation.
Check back at Cyclingnews as we continue to highlight the team training camps from December through February.
