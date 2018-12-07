Colour explosion for Van der Breggen's world champion Tarmac SL6 Disc

Image 1 of 5 Anna van der Breggen holds her world champion Specialized Tarmac SL6 Disc (Image credit: just_sullivan) Image 2 of 5 Anna van der Breggen with her world champion Specialized Tarmac SL6 Disc (Image credit: just_sullivan) Image 3 of 5 Anna van der Breggen's world champion Specialized Tarmac SL6 Disc (Image credit: just_sullivan) Image 4 of 5 Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 5 Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) celebrates her victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

Specialized unveiled the new paint scheme for world champion Anna van der Breggen's Tarmac SL6 Disc on Friday, and announced that it would offer a limited run of 250 replica frames for sale to the public. It will be the bike she riders during the 2019 season with her trade team Boels Dolmans.

The design is a modern explosion of colours and shapes, a big departure from the more conservative black and gold paint job of the Olympic champion's Tarmac upon which she won the world title at the UCI Road World Championships in Innsbruck in September.

"The design we created for Anna pays tribute to the colors of her new jersey in a loud and exciting way – just like her race victory," designer Ron Jones said. "We combined several elements from years past to put a new spin on what a World Champion's bike could look like. An energetic explosion of color in an all-over frame application draws the eye from front to back, giving the frame an element of speed while maintaining its brash 'In Your Face' style.

"Just like in years past, we kept the design a secret until it was time to unveil it to Anna, leaving her with no idea of what to expect. As always, a big thanks goes to Anna for giving us the opportunity to create another World Champion's bike."

Van der Breggen attacked on a climb with over 40km to go in Innsbruck and then soloed to victory a massive 3:42 ahead of Amanda Spratt, with Tatiana Guderzo taking third over five minutes back. Van der Breggen rode a Tarmac Disc bike in the race for more reliable stopping power.

Van der Breggen said, "I decided to ride the Tarmac Disc because you can always count on your braking system. The Tarmac is honestly perfect for the hilly races and this was the case. From the first climb, I felt that my legs were good. The breakaway went away pretty early, and I didn't have a choice, so I had to continue while remaining focused on nutrition and hydration. I also knew I had strong teammates backing me up.

"After the race, I also learned I'll have a custom paint job Tarmac Disc, and I loved the design right away. I am really looking forward to matching my bike with my kit."

Boels Dolmans also unveiled the team's 2019 kit today, with former world champion Chantal Blaak modeling the black and orange jersey.

Frame: FACT 12r carbon fiber, Rider-First Engineered™, OSBB, clean routing, internally integrated seat clamp, 12x142mm thru-axle,

flat-mount disc

Fork: S-Works FACT 12r carbon, 12x100mm thru-axle, flat-mount disc

Seatpost: S-Works FACT carbon Tarmac seatpost, 20mm offset

Bottom Bracket: OSBB, CeramicSpeed bearings