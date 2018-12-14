Boels Dolmans reveal 2019 team Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL6

Image 1 of 6 Boels Dolmans 2019 team edition Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL6 (Image credit: Just Sullivan) Image 2 of 6 Boels Dolmans 2019 team edition Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL6 (Image credit: Just Sullivan) Image 3 of 6 Boels Dolmans 2019 team edition Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL6 (Image credit: Just Sullivan) Image 4 of 6 Anna van der Breggen holds her world champion Specialized Tarmac SL6 Disc (Image credit: just_sullivan) Image 5 of 6 Anna van der Breggen's world champion Specialized Tarmac SL6 Disc (Image credit: just_sullivan) Image 6 of 6 A closer look at the Boels Dolmans 2019 jersey (Image credit: Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)

Boels Dolmans are preparing for the upcoming season at team training camp in Spain, where the riders were outfitted with their new kit and equipment for 2019. The team is once again sponsored by the American brand Specialized and will race on the S-Works Tarmac SL6, primarily painted black with orange accent stripes that match the team's newly designed jersey.

Anna van der Breggen sported a custom-painted black and gold version of the team bike this year, symbolic of her victory in the elite women's road race at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio. She swapped those colours for a new 'colour-explosion' design that matches the rainbow jersey she secured after winning the elite women's road race at the 2018 Road World Championships in Innnsbruck in September. She posted a photo of her new bike on Twitter.

The rest of the team will race on the all-black version, with matching orange accents, during the 2019 season. Boels Dolmans sent images of the new bikes to Cyclingnews with the full spec details.

The S-Works Tarmac SL6 is manufacturer trademark FACT 12c carbon Rider-First Engineered with internally integrated seat clamp with an S-Works seat post. Specialized also supplies S-Works Turbo Allround 3 Tubular tires and Body Geometry saddle. The bike comes with a Zipp Service Course SL stem made with 7075 aluminium, and Zipp Service Course SL SL-70 handlebars wrapped with Supacaz tape. The team also use Zipp Firecrest wheels; 202/303 and 454 NSW carbon, tubular and disc brake. The bikes run the SRAM RED eTap groupset with matching chain and Dzero power meter.

Boels Dolmans also posted a series of image of their new bikes on Twitter from their training camp in Spain, including new images of Van der Breggen's world champion's bike.

Earlier this week, Boels Dolmans published images of the team's 2019 kit, which match the new bikes all black and orange theme. Former world champion Chantal Blaak modelled the new kit in a team-issued photo gallery.

Blaak won the Dutch road championships this season, and so will not be wearing the team-issued kit. She will wear the Dutch national champion's version that is red, white and blue when she is racing in the peloton this year.

Frameset: S-Works Tarmac SL6, FACT 12r carbon, Rider-First Engineered™, Internally integrated seat clamp

Stem: Zipp Service Course SL, 7075 aluminium

Handlebars: Zipp Service Course SL SL-70

Tape: Supacaz

Groupset: SRAM RED eTap

Chain: SRAM RED

Power meter crankset: SRAM RED Dzero

Wheels: Zipp Firecrest 202/303 and 454 NSW Carbon, Tubular, Disc Brake

Tires: S-Works Turbo Allround 3 Tubular

Saddle: Specialized Body Geometry

Seatpost: Specialized S-Works