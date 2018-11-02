Degenkolb, Deignan reveal Trek-Segafredo 2019 team kit in London

Image 1 of 5 John Degenkolb wears the 2019 Trek-Segafredo team kit (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 2 of 5 Former world champion Lizzie Deignan wears the new Trek-Segafredo women's kit (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 3 of 5 Koen de Kort sports the new 2019 Trek-Segafredo kit (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 4 of 5 John Degenkolb wears the 2019 Trek-Segafredo team kit (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 5 of 5 Lizzie Deignan wears the 2019 Trek-Segafredo women's team kit (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)

John Degenkolb and Lizzie Deignan were on hand at the Rouleur Classic in London on Friday to present Trek-Segafredo’s new kit designed by Santini. The WorldTour men's team jersey stays with their recognizable red and black colours while the new UCI Women's team will wear various shades of blue in the peloton next year.

"Dressing the teams and supporting the athletes both in training and in competition, listening to their needs and then creating technical kit designed around those needs has always been a priority for Santini," commented Monica Santini, CEO Santini Cycling Wear, "and we are proud that our partnership with the Trek-Segafredo team has now also been extended to supplying the kit for the new women’s squad."

Santini is an Italian brand that designs and manufactures the team’s kits. While remaining mainly red, the men's jersey boasts a new white band across the chest with which to showcase the team's title sponsors; Trek and Segafredo Zanetti. The side panels and sleeves are black with two white bands at the cuffs, that create space for both title and secondary sponsors.

"You just got to love our new kits; I can't choose between them! The retro style is truly amazing and it makes me long for the new season to start - 2019, bring it on!" Degenkolb said in a team press release.

Deignan shows off blue women's jersey

Trek announced in July that it would be creating a UCI Women’s Team that would compete in WorldTour events next season. One of their first hires was Deignan, a former world champion who joined the team after competing with Boels-Dolmans for six seasons. She took a leave from the sport during the pregnancy and birth of her first child and plans to return to racing in June with Trek-Segafredo.

Deignan presented the women's team kit that is mainly navy blue but includes shades of lighter blue wrapped across the lower half of front panel of the jersey and along the side panels. The upper half of the jersey if navy blue with title sponsors Trek and Segafredo, along with secondary sponsors Santini and Bontrager in white. The sleeves are white with blue bands around the cuffs.

Made from the same fabrics as the men’s version, it is specifically cut and tailored for the female body, according to the team press release. The navy-blue shorts incorporate the innovative C3 Woman chamois which is light and comfortable with guaranteed shock absorption.

"I’m really excited about the new Trek-Segafredo kit from Santini and can’t wait to start wearing it for training and racing. Trek and Santini have done a great job designing something that is both functional and stylish. The team is excited about wearing it because it looks good and it is technically second to none, so it will be brilliant for performance too,” Deignan said.

Santini will also provide the men’s and women’s teams with fluorescent yellow kits to provide extra safety and visibility during training.