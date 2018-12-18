Movistar present 2019 men's and women's teams in Madrid - Gallery

Image 1 of 32 World champion Alejandro Valverde arrives at the presentation of Spain's Movistar Team on December 18 in Madrid (Image credit: Oscar del Poza/AFP/Getty Images) Image 2 of 32 Nairo Quintana arrives at the presentation of Spain's Movistar Team (Image credit: Oscar del Poza/AFP/Getty Images) Image 3 of 32 Alejandro Valverde, Mavi Garcia and Eider Merino on stage at the Movistar team presentation 2019 (Image credit: Movistar) Image 4 of 32 Mikel Landa waves during the presentation of Spain's Movistar Team (Image credit: Oscar del Poza/AFP/Getty Images) Image 5 of 32 World champion Alejandro Valverde takes centre stage at the presentation of Spain's Movistar Team on December 18 in Madrid (Image credit: Oscar del Poza/AFP/Getty Images) Image 6 of 32 Nairo Quintana is centre stage atthe presentation of Spain's Movistar Team (Image credit: Oscar del Poza/AFP/Getty Images) Image 7 of 32 Nairo Quintana waves during the presentation of Spain's Movistar Team (Image credit: Oscar del Poza/AFP/Getty Images) Image 8 of 32 Alba Teruel arrives at the presentation of Spain's Movistar Team (Image credit: Oscar del Poza/AFP/Getty Images) Image 9 of 32 Jasha Sutterlin arrives at the presentation of Spain's Movistar Team (Image credit: Oscar del Poza/AFP/Getty Images) Image 10 of 32 French champion Aude Biannic waves during the presentation of Spain's Movistar Team (Image credit: Oscar del Poza/AFP/Getty Images) Image 11 of 32 Alejandro Valverde stands centre-stage at the Movistar team presentation (Image credit: Movistar) Image 12 of 32 Movistar present 2019 men's and women's teams in Madrid - 37 riders in total on stage (Image credit: Movistar) Image 13 of 32 Movistar present 2019 men's and women's teams in Madrid (Image credit: Movistar) Image 14 of 32 Movistar present 2019 men's and women's teams in Madrid - sponsor booths (Image credit: Movistar) Image 15 of 32 Movistar present 2019 men's and women's teams in Madrid - sponsor booths (Image credit: Movistar) Image 16 of 32 Alejandro Valverde's Canyon bike for 2019 (Image credit: Movistar) Image 17 of 32 Alejandro Valverde's Canyon bike for 2019 (Image credit: Movistar) Image 18 of 32 Canyon road bikes for Movistar (Image credit: Movistar) Image 19 of 32 Canyon time trial bikes for Movistar (Image credit: Movistar) Image 20 of 32 Alejandro Valverde's world champion's bike (Image credit: Movistar) Image 21 of 32 Alejandro Valverde's world champion's bike (Image credit: Movistar) Image 22 of 32 World champion Alejandro Valverde (Image credit: Movistar) Image 23 of 32 Movistar present 2019 men's and women's teams in Madrid - sponsor booths (Image credit: Movistar) Image 24 of 32 Movistar present 2019 men's and women's teams in Madrid - sponsor booths (Image credit: Movistar) Image 25 of 32 Movistar present 2019 men's and women's teams in Madrid - sponsor booths (Image credit: Movistar) Image 26 of 32 Movistar present 2019 men's and women's teams in Madrid - sponsor booths (Image credit: Movistar) Image 27 of 32 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Movistar) Image 28 of 32 Movistar present 2019 men's and women's teams in Madrid - sponsor booths (Image credit: Movistar) Image 29 of 32 Movistar present 2019 men's and women's teams in Madrid - sponsor booths (Image credit: Movistar) Image 30 of 32 Movistar present 2019 men's and women's teams in Madrid - sponsor booths (Image credit: Movistar) Image 31 of 32 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Movistar) Image 32 of 32 Movistar present 2019 men's and women's teams in Madrid - sponsor booths (Image credit: Movistar)

Movistar presented their men's and women's teams at the Telefónica headquarters in Madrid on Tuesday. Centre stage were world champion Alejandro Valverde, Grand Tour leader Nairo Quintana and Spanish national champions Mavi García and Eider Merino.

There were 37 riders in total, combined men's and women's squads, under coordination from general manager Eusebio Unzué, who outlined the team plans for the upcoming season.

On the men's side, Unzué revealed that his three Grand Tour riders, Quintana, Valverde and Mikel Landa, would target two Grand Tour's each in 2019. Quintana is set to focus on the Tour de France and the Vuelta a España. Valverde will race the Giro d'Italia and the Vuelta a España. Landa will return to the Giro and then compete in the Vuelta at the end of the season.

Movistar launched the women's program this year had a successful inaugural season on the Women's WorldTour. The team hired back all of their Spanish riders and will showcase a team of 12 riders in 2019. The team is managed by Sebastián Unzué and Jorge Sanz.

They took 15 victories this year, including five national championships and international overall podiums in France and Belgium. The team are ranked among the top 15 in the world ranking, which will help them earn spots on the start lines at the Women’s WorldTour races.

Women's Team: Aude Biannic (FRA), Roxane Fournier (FRA), Mavi García, Alicia González, Sheyla Gutiérrez, Malgorzata Jasinska (POL), Lorena Llamas, Eider Merino, Lourdes Oyarbide, Paula Patiño (COL), Gloria Rodríguez, Alba Teruel.

Sports Director: Jorge Sanz.

Men's Team: Andrey Amador (CRC), Winner Anacona (COL), Jorge Arcas, Carlos Barbero, Daniele Bennati (ITA), Carlos Betancur (COL), Richard Carapaz (ECU), Héctor Carretero, Jaime Castrillo, Imanol Erviti, Rubén Fernández, Mikel Landa, Lluís Mas, Nelson Oliveira (POR), Antonio Pedrero, Edu Prades, Nairo Quintana (COL), Jürgen Roelandts (BEL), José Joaquín Rojas, Eduardo Sepúlveda (ARG), Marc Soler, Jasha Sütterlin (GER), Rafa Valls, Alejandro Valverde, Carlos Verona.

Sports Directors: José Luis Arrieta, Chente García Acosta, José Luis Jaimerena, Pablo Lastras, Maximilian Sciandri (ITA).