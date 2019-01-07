Trending

Rally UHC complete mini-camp ahead of Women's Tour Down Under - Gallery

American team welcome newcomers Krista Doebel-Hickok and Megan Jastrab

Rally UHC Cycling meet for a mini-camp in California to kick off the 2019 season

(Image credit: Rally UHC Cycling)
Rally COO Rhett Woods - Rally UHC Cycling meet for a mini-camp in California to kick off the 2019 season

(Image credit: Rally UHC Cycling)
Rally UHC Cycling meet for a mini-camp in California to kick off the 2019 season

(Image credit: Rally UHC Cycling)
Rally UHC Cycling meet for a mini-camp in California to kick off the 2019 season

(Image credit: Rally UHC Cycling)
Rally UHC Cycling meet for a mini-camp in California to kick off the 2019 season

(Image credit: Rally UHC Cycling)
Rally UHC Cycling meet for a mini-camp in California to kick off the 2019 season

(Image credit: Rally UHC Cycling)
Rally UHC Cycling meet for a mini-camp in California to kick off the 2019 season

(Image credit: Rally UHC Cycling)
Rally UHC Cycling meet for a mini-camp in California to kick off the 2019 season

(Image credit: Rally UHC Cycling)
Rally UHC Cycling meet for a mini-camp in California to kick off the 2019 season

(Image credit: Rally UHC Cycling)
Rally UHC Cycling meet for a mini-camp in California to kick off the 2019 season

(Image credit: Rally UHC Cycling)
Rally UHC Cycling meet for a mini-camp in California to kick off the 2019 season

(Image credit: Rally UHC Cycling)
Emma White - Rally UHC Cycling meet for a mini-camp in California to kick off the 2019 season

(Image credit: Rally UHC Cycling)
Rally UHC Cycling meet for a mini-camp in California to kick off the 2019 season

(Image credit: Rally UHC Cycling)
Rally UHC Cycling meet for a mini-camp in California to kick off the 2019 season

(Image credit: Rally UHC Cycling)
Emma White - Rally UHC Cycling meet for a mini-camp in California to kick off the 2019 season

(Image credit: Rally UHC Cycling)
Rally UHC Cycling meet for a mini-camp in California to kick off the 2019 season

(Image credit: Rally UHC Cycling)
Rally UHC Cycling meet for a mini-camp in California to kick off the 2019 season

(Image credit: Rally UHC Cycling)
Rally UHC Cycling meet for a mini-camp in California to kick off the 2019 season

(Image credit: Rally UHC Cycling)
Rally UHC Cycling meet for a mini-camp in California to kick off the 2019 season

(Image credit: Rally UHC Cycling)
Krista Doebel-Hickok - Rally UHC Cycling meet for a mini-camp in California to kick off the 2019 season

(Image credit: Rally UHC Cycling)
Director Joanne Kiesanowski - Rally UHC Cycling meet for a mini-camp in California to kick off the 2019 season

(Image credit: Rally UHC Cycling)
Heidi Franz - Rally UHC Cycling meet for a mini-camp in California to kick off the 2019 season

(Image credit: Rally UHC Cycling)
Rally UHC Cycling meet for a mini-camp in California to kick off the 2019 season

(Image credit: Rally UHC Cycling)
Rally UHC Cycling meet for a mini-camp in California to kick off the 2019 season

(Image credit: Rally UHC Cycling)
Rally UHC Cycling meet for a mini-camp in California to kick off the 2019 season

(Image credit: Rally UHC Cycling)
Emma White - Rally UHC Cycling meet for a mini-camp in California to kick off the 2019 season

(Image credit: Rally UHC Cycling)
Rally UHC Cycling meet for a mini-camp in California to kick off the 2019 season

(Image credit: Rally UHC Cycling)
Rally UHC Cycling meet for a mini-camp in California to kick off the 2019 season

(Image credit: Rally UHC Cycling)
Rally UHC Cycling meet for a mini-camp in California to kick off the 2019 season

(Image credit: Rally UHC Cycling)
Rally UHC Cycling meet for a mini-camp in California to kick off the 2019 season

(Image credit: Rally UHC Cycling)
Gillian Ellsay - Rally UHC Cycling meet for a mini-camp in California to kick off the 2019 season

(Image credit: Rally UHC Cycling)
Rally UHC Cycling meet for a mini-camp in California to kick off the 2019 season

(Image credit: Rally UHC Cycling)
Riders getting read to ride - Rally UHC Cycling meet for a mini-camp in California to kick off the 2019 season

(Image credit: Rally UHC Cycling)
Krista Doebel-Hickok - Rally UHC Cycling meet for a mini-camp in California to kick off the 2019 season

(Image credit: Rally UHC Cycling)
Rally UHC Cycling meet for a mini-camp in California to kick off the 2019 season

(Image credit: Rally UHC Cycling)

The Rally UHC Cycling women's team completed a mini-camp in Calabasas, California, from January 2-6 before eight team members headed to Australia for the season kick-off at the Women's Tour Down Under.

The women's programme held a quick meet-and-greet, where they also received new kit, bikes and gear ahead of the season, and rode together for between three to four hours each day to familiarise themselves with their new Felt FR Disc and DA TT bikes.

Rally UHC hired two new signings for 2019 in Krista Doebel-Hickok and Megan Jastrab, who integrated with the squad on training rides during the four-day camp, and, on January 5, the men's team joined the women's team at Pedalers Fork for the team party and presentation.

"The team partners and riders spoke to a crowd of 200 supporters before breaking out into a game show where the women's team crushed the men’s team in a battle of wits and earned the first-ever 'camp quiz champs' vase," said the team's press officer, Tom Soladay.

Following the camp, eight riders traveled to Australia ready to compete in the Women's Tour Down Under (January 10-13): Sara Bergen, Kristabel Doebel-Hickok, Gillian Ellsay, Heidi Franz, Abigail Mickey and Summer Moak.