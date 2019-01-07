Rally UHC complete mini-camp ahead of Women's Tour Down Under - Gallery

American team welcome newcomers Krista Doebel-Hickok and Megan Jastrab
Image 1 of 35
Image 2 of 35
Image 3 of 35
Image 4 of 35
Image 5 of 35
Image 6 of 35
Image 7 of 35
Image 8 of 35
Image 9 of 35
Image 10 of 35
Image 11 of 35
Image 12 of 35
Image 13 of 35
Image 14 of 35
Image 15 of 35
Image 16 of 35
Image 17 of 35
Image 18 of 35
Image 19 of 35
Image 20 of 35
Image 21 of 35
Image 22 of 35
Image 23 of 35
Image 24 of 35
Image 25 of 35
Image 26 of 35
Image 27 of 35
Image 28 of 35
Image 29 of 35
Image 30 of 35
Image 31 of 35
Image 32 of 35
Image 33 of 35
Image 34 of 35
Image 35 of 35
The Rally UHC Cycling women's team completed a mini-camp in Calabasas, California, from January 2-6 before eight team members headed to Australia for the season kick-off at the Women's Tour Down Under.
The women's programme held a quick meet-and-greet, where they also received new kit, bikes and gear ahead of the season, and rode together for between three to four hours each day to familiarise themselves with their new Felt FR Disc and DA TT bikes.
Rally UHC hired two new signings for 2019 in Krista Doebel-Hickok and Megan Jastrab, who integrated with the squad on training rides during the four-day camp, and, on January 5, the men's team joined the women's team at Pedalers Fork for the team party and presentation.
"The team partners and riders spoke to a crowd of 200 supporters before breaking out into a game show where the women's team crushed the men’s team in a battle of wits and earned the first-ever 'camp quiz champs' vase," said the team's press officer, Tom Soladay.
Following the camp, eight riders traveled to Australia ready to compete in the Women's Tour Down Under (January 10-13): Sara Bergen, Kristabel Doebel-Hickok, Gillian Ellsay, Heidi Franz, Abigail Mickey and Summer Moak.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy